Ngor Okpala LG in Crisis Over Council Chairmanship Candidate Selection

Tension is said to be running high in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, just days after Governor Hope Uzodinma announced the adoption of Zoning, harmonization and consensus in selecting APC candidates for the September 21, 2024, Local Government elections.

Many Stakeholders and Leaders of the ruling APC in the LGA are reportedly unhappy, lamenting of being sidelined by a few Leader in the LGA who claimed to be acting on the Governor’s directives to produce a Chairmanship candidate for Ngor Okpala LGA.

Sources said the few Leaders who have hijacked the selection process have been holding noctornal meetings in Owerri with out the involvement of some other Leaders.

Ngor Okpala has Five Court Areas through which it zones its Political appointments and elective positions.

They are Igba,Onyeahalawnaneya,Okwe,Obike and Mbaishii.

In the present scheming, only two Court Areas have hijacked the process leave out three.

This has sharply divided the party, with those feeling marginalized spoiling for a fight.

Investigations revealed that the selection team failed to reach a consensus, each favoring their own candidate.

Three aspirants are being mentioned, and all from Wards that had previously produced Executive chairmen, TC chairmen and SOLADs since 1999.

This,some Leaders said contravenes the zoning principles and the Governor’s stated desire to prioritize Wards that have never held these positions before.

Notably, a particular Ward in Obike Court Area is agitating strongly, claiming it is their turn to produce an Elected Chairman for the LGA.

They appealed for the chairmanship candidate to be zoned to their area, citing equity, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice.

But indications are that the Prominent Leaders plotting to produce the Candidate are not bothered about zoning formula but to produce a Candidate that will protect their interests.

Despite this, there is still hope that Gov Uzodimma will uphold harmonization and consensus as he promised his party and Imo people.

But only time will tell if the Governor will act according to his words.