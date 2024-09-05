Ikeduru Council Poll: Nnamdi Chinedu Iheoma Vows To Bring 

Business Into Governance When Elected

Chairmanship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the forthcoming Local Government Election in Ikeduru LGA, Chief Nnamdi lheoma Chinedu has said that as a well established businessman, that he will bring business into governance if voted in as the Chairman of Ikeduru Local Government Council.

Addressing the media during the PDP State Congress at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre, Owerri, on Saturday, Iheoma assured that he will run programmes that will bring about a turn around in the fortunes of the Local Government Area, as he said that he is armed with rich manifesto he is presenting to the electorates.

Reeling out his manifesto, Chief Nnamdi Iheoma said: “We have known the problems of our people. We have tried to look at health, road infrastructures, agriculture, youth empowerment, free education and all that. Number one, on the area of roads, my intention is to acquire earth moving equipment for the Local Government. We make sure we have tractor, pay loaders, graders, excavators and tippers and the essence is to make sure that all the roads in Ikeduru are interconnected and passable.”

Continuing, he said: “When we do this, we are now sure that our roads are motorable; then, it could improve farmers and the economy. Because we are doing this, we are conscious of what we are doing in the area of road infrastructure. What it means is that we are not going to go by regular contract system because the monies we have may not be able to go round and that is why we are buying the equipment for Ikeduru East and Ikeduru West.”

The astute business mogul, who is into real estate and the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sales People Nigeria Limited, the Owners of Ivory Crown Brand of Estates in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said that he will build palm oil processing mills in all the major towns in Ikeduru, where Ikeduru women will come and mill their palm fruits free of charge. He said that to sustain the mill, those who process it in the mills will leave the palm kernels for Government and that the council can package the palm kernels for exports to earn foreign direct investment for the Local Government Council.

He said because Ikeduru has no expansive land for farm settlements, he will employ agric extension workers who will go round the Local Government Area to register farm stades. He said the extension workers will teach how best to farm and at the same time distribute fertilizers to farmers. In the end, according to him, the Council will introduce awards to best performing farmers, adding that it is one of the ways to grow what to eat in the LGA.

On health, Iheoma Chinedu said: “On health, we are going to upgrade cottage hospitals and get them to standards. Then we introduce what we call medical dormitory; a section we are building for doctors, nurses and health workers, where they will seat and work because the place is going to be effective and comfortable. The doctors can go their and comfortably work because they have what they need in the city, in the health dormitory.”

According to him, funding the health innovation will be simple as he said that he intends to introduce what he called Ikeduru Health Insurance Fund for the aged. He said they will invite people to come and register their and contribute $100 every month, even as he said that the Insurance scheme will be managed by a Health Management Board for efficiency and accountability.

“We have concept ideologies that are going to change the landscape of our communities. On Education, we are introducing teachers corps; we are introducing headmasters corps; we are introducing principals corps; we are introducing laboratory equipment; we are introducing ICT Centres, in all our major schools within our communities.”

Explaining how prepared he is for the Chairmanship job, Ihuoma said: “My journey as a successful entrepreneur and Community leader has equipped me with the experience and vision needed to lead Ikeduru into a new ear of Prosperity. As the MD/CEO of Sales People Nigeria Limited, the esteemed owners of Ivory Crown brand of Estates in the Federal Capitol Territory, Abuja, I have overseen the growth of formidable organization. Under my leadership, our company employs over 120 direct staff, 100 contractors and more than 200 subcontractors.

“This success story is a testament to my leadership skills, strategic vision and dedication to empowering others. These qualities I will bring to the Governance of Ikeduru.”

In terms of winning popular votes, Nnamdi Iheoma Chinedu said that he has done much for his people and so, that he is very popular and that the people trust him as he has earned the trust of his people by what he has been able to do for them.

Iheoma hinted that he is currently the President of Amaimo Progressives Forum (Federated), Worldwide. He also counted a number of positions he holds which include: President of United Big Families Friends in Abuja, a conglomerate of young people from the South East; Vice President of Circle of Friends from Abuja; as well as Leader of Friends Club, a young group of people that are mentoring into matured adults.

The business guru who insisted that PDP won the November 11th, 2024 Governorship election in Imo State before the Supreme Court pronouncement, was emphatic that Imo State, especially Ikeduru LGA is predominantly PDP and so very hopeful that the people of Ikeduru will come out en masse to vote for him to earn victory at the polls during the forthcoming Local Government Elections on September 21, 2024.