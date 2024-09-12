My Husband ‘Ll Not Run For Presidency In 2027 – Patience Jonathan

Contrary to speculations in some quarters, there are strong indications that former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would not bow to pressure to contest for the Presidency in 2027.

His wife and former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, gave this hint in Abuja when she hosted Greater Igbo Forum(GIF),Worldwide led by its President, Ambassador Lois Jonathan when it paid a courtesy visit on the former First Lady.

While responding to the group, Dame Patience Jonathan went down the memory lane on the humble beginning of the former President of Nigeria until he got to the apogee of political office. With a hindsight, she submitted that her husband is not looking for any other thing in politics.

“My husband has been local government chairman, deputy governor, governor, vice President, President. What is he looking for again? We are not going in again”, she quipped.

She opined that her husband will give 100 percent support to the President for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

“Whoever is there, we support 100% because of the sake of my country. We should love this country more than ourselves. Because if you don’t love this country, what is the future of our children? Then our children don’t have hope,” she said.

Dame Jonathan also called on Ndigbo to always be united.

She urged love amongst the people as she stressed that development can only thrive in an environment where there is peace.

She charged the organisation to put politics aside and project the genuine interest of the Igbo.

She said, “Let us manage one another. Let us love ourselves. Let us be united and be our brother’s keepers.

“I would be really, really glad to be in your midst, because one, it is our region, which is Igbo. Another one, it is our country. Without states, without region, there would be no country.

“Where we come from is very, very supreme. So I thank you for forming this organization, and the aim of the organization is very important.

“Set politics aside. Take Igbo as first thing.

So we should be able to protect one another. Love one another.

“We should live in a peaceful atmosphere within ourselves. But if we cannot love ourselves, and unite ourselves, and accept ourselves, how can we face the outsider?

“So let’s forget all our wrongs. Whatever your sister did to you, whatever your brother did to you, let us love one another. Let us unite. We all speak the same language. One language. If you speak, another will hear.

Now what is the problem? Why can’t we take that language and talk to each other now? Understand one another.

“Let us go back again, together. Talk together. Love one another and unite. We cannot achieve anything without unity.

We cannot achieve anything. And remember, you can say yes. If your brother wants this, and you too want it.

“Support that your brother. Stand by your brother. It’s better that way. Let us stand by one another. Because that’s the major thing,” she said.

The President of the organisation, Ambassador Lois Jonathan, said the visit was to intimate the former First Lady on the upcoming summit slated for October.

“We are here to intimate you about Greater Igbo Forum. Greater Igbo Forum is an organization known for its security consciousness, peace and ready to make sure that the name of the Igbo resonates positively worldwide.

“The reason why we’re here today is to acquaint you with the programme of our summit that is coming up on October 9th and 10th. We want you to fully participate. We want your presence there,” Jonathan said.