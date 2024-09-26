Imo Assembly Validates Deputy Speaker’s Motion Commending ISIEC For Successful, Transparent Council Polls

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Charles Ejiogu, has been applauded for successfully conducting the Council polls.

Sequel to the motion presented at the plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, ISIEC was thumbed up for the last week Saturday’s exercise.

It would be recalled that the State’s electoral umpire, ISIEC, held the Local Government elections on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

At the end of the election, the All Progressives Congress, APC, won the twenty-seven Chairmanship seats, as well as the three hundred and five Councillorship positions.

Pleased by the process, the number two State Lawmaker through the motion congratulated ISIEC for the seamless election.

In his presentation, Iwuanyanwu described the hitch-free LGA elections as a bold attestation to the restoration of peace and security in the State which had ab initio delayed the process.

“Aware that it was the abatement of banditry and insecurity in the State by the concerted efforts of the Governor of Imo State, Dist Sen. Hope Uzodimma that now made the State conducive for the Local Government elections to be held”, he said.

The Nwangele Lawmaker maintained that the elections were free and fair and went on smoothly without security issues in the 27 LGA’s of Imo State, which later saw the declaration of winners as announced by ISIEC.

He expressed delight that the election has put an end to the era of Sole Administrators, SOLADs, and or Interim Management Committees, IMC, in the Imo State Local Government System Administration.

The Deputy Speaker also pointed out that due process and transparency has been the watchdog of governor Hope Uzodimma, recalling that the governor promised of conducting a Local Government election, and that he has fulfilled.

According to him, the 27 elected Executive Chairmen, and the 305 Councillors will assist the State government in effective administration in the grassroots, which he reiterated was a very welcome development.

The motion which got the support of all the members through its prayers resolved to congratulate the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission for the successful conduct of the Local Government Elections in Imo State.

It was Co- Sponsored by Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon. Sam Ikechukwu Osuji, Hon. Ebonine Ozioma Worship, Hon. Esile James Ubah, Hon. Ikpamezie Innocent.