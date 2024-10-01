Independence Day: Nigeria May Collapse If…..

.Says Senator Anyanwu

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last year’s November 11, election in Imo state, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has expressed worry over the gradual depleting of Nigeria which if not carefully handled may lead to total collapse.

Anyanwu, a onetime Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions regrets that hunger and poverty have become major “dividends” of democracy to Nigerians under the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government.

Senator Anyanwu, currently the National Secretary of PDP further called on Nigerian leaders in the country to rally and sincerely begin the process of correcting the ills in the society before the country disintegrates 64 years after Nigeria gained its independence.

He made this call in a message in commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024.

According to him, “Nigerians are in severe pains of insecurity, inflation, unemployment, hunger and poverty occassioned by corruption and insensitive APC administration. As a result of these avoidable challenges; Nigerians are confronted with unimaginable and unmitigated pandemics without any hope of solution”

“It is embarrassing that at 64, some parts of the country’s enclave are occupied by bandits in the North, kidnappers/unknown gunmen in the Southeast, criminals/organ harvesters in the West as well as corrupt leaders presently holding the nation on the jugular. Our country is currently sliding and the government is doing nothing to remedy the situation. If this is left unchecked, it may lead to total collapse”

Senator Anyanwu further lamanted that for the past years, bad and selfish leadership have largely contributed to the unfortunate Nigeria state, stressing that their actions and inactions have led those deliberately fanning the ember of discord to gradually throw the citizens into unnecessary sufferings and pains with inpunity.

“Nigerians are currently frustrated, unemployed youths have taken to criminality while the girls are now into prostitution. Majority of the privileged ones are struggling frantically to run abroad to search for a better life. A lifestyle their country blessed with milk and honey could not offer them. What a shame!”

Not minding, Anyanwu commended the military for sacrificing their lives in defense of the country’s sovereignty citing recent upper hand the military gained over terrorists in Nigeria as enough reason to applaud them, and expressed confidence that with more robust and synergic collaboration with other relevant security agencies, great impacts would still be made to rid the country off banditry.

Anyanwu therefore admonished politicians to show empathy to the plight of Nigerians by channeling the country’s resources to more meaningful projects, rather than primitively enriching themselves.

While describing the present condition of Nigeria as a disgrace to its global reputation, wondered if the APC led government is not ashamed of the country’s depleting image and economy.

He therefore expresses optimism that the country would one day overcome its grievous challenges only when leaders entrusted with the future of the country will shun corruption, nepotism, sectionism and tribalism, urging Nigerians to remain calm, law abiding and steadfast.