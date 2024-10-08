Imo Teachers Shed Tears Over Govt Denial On World Teachers’ Day 

By Okey Alozie

Imo Teachers on Saturday 5th October, 2024, voiced their anger against the state government when it became obvious that they will not have access to Heroes Square for their Teachers’ Day celebration.

Our source revealed that the leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Imo State wing could not pay the stated amount for the use of the facility, and as a result, were denied access to it.

Some of the teachers and principals who were unaware of the development reportedly went to the Heroes Square and got disappointed.

The leadership of NUT resolved to use the Teachers House located along Owerri-Port Harcourt road, when every effort to access the facility went to naught.

Match past and other activities listed in the programme did not hold.

The Commissioner for Education (Primary and Secondary), Prof, Johncliff Nwadike told Journalists that the event was planned to be on a low key at the Teachers House.