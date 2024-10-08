Insecurity Heightens In Imo, As Newly-Wed Couple, Four Others Kidnapped

.How Another Abducted Couple, Others Were Rescued

The state of insecurity in Imo State is heightening again with unsavory tales about kidnapping incidents.

While the dust raised by the abduction of a couple and four others and their subsequent release in a suburb of Imo State is yet to relax, reported case of a newly wed couple and others have been received.

It would be recalled that Men of the Nigeria police, Imo State command late last week revealed of success in the rescue of a couple and few others who were abducted in the state.

But on Sunday, more Sanger signals emerged as reports of gunmen kidnapping a newly wed couple and four others in Obowo LGA occured.

Trumpeta learnt that after the marriage ceremony, the couple and their family members on their way home stopped to exchange pleasantries with some extended family members in Obowo before they became victims of gunmen who forced them into their vehicle and sped away.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in a Lexus car and went after the couple and other family members in a Sienna car.

The incident coupled with few others are creating fear in the minds of the people especially now the ember months leading to Christmas have come.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in synergy with military personnel has successfully dismantled a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist and kidnapping syndicate during an intelligence led operation on October 4th,2024 in Ezioha mbaitoli local government area

Information has it, that a security forces approached the hideout, the suspects opened fire but were repelled and as such, resulted in the neutralization on of the suspects as others fled into the bush with injuries.

The Operation led to the recovery of pump action gun 10 live cartridges, four expended cartridges, four locally made explosives, Biafra flag, Native bulletproof vest,2 highlander SUVs an Ash colored Toyota camry as well as criminal Charms.

From a Press release duly signed by the Commands Public Relations Officer ASP Okoye Henry, Trumpeta learnt the operatives acted on credible intelligence and exhibited exceptional bravery in the face of danger which led to the rescue of four individuals abducted along Orlu road in Sept 29,2024.

The details of the rescued victims are Eze Okoro of Orlu LGA, Mr and Mrs. Anthony Nwosu natives of Ohii in Owerri West LGA aged 44 and 31 respectively,and Bartholomew 56 years from Benu state.

The Commissioner of Police CP.Aboki Danjuma and Brigadier Gen.Usman Lawal the Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade ,Obinze both commended the operatives for their bravery, Swift and effective action . Asking them, to maintain the momentum in the continuous fight against crime in the state.

“We commend our operatives for their bravery and swift action

Our commitment to collaboration with security agencies remains unwavering in reducing crimes to its barest minimum.

The command is working tirelessly to apprehend the fleeing suspects as he urged the public to be vigilant of their environment and as well not relent in providing useful information that could aid in the investigation. “He concluded.