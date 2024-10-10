EEDC In Trouble In Imo, Dragged To Court Over Alleged Outrageous Bills

The alleged act of embarking in handing crazy bills and outrageous charges to consumers in Imo State have led the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC in trouble as the power providers has been dragged to court.

Overtime, consumers in the state have been crying out over alleged “crazy bills and outrageous charges” perpetuated by EEDC who have refused to provide consumers with pre paid meters for billing.

Apparently uncomfortable with the continued exploitation of electricity consumers in the state, an organisation in the state, named NIMO Electricity Consumers Association, dragged EEDC to court in Owerri.

The matter that is before Court 2 Room 11 of the Owerri High Court in New Owerri, came up on Tuesday but was adjourned to another date by the presiding judge.

NIMO officials who pitied the case of consumers in some parts of Imo State had stated that the organisation went to court over alleged undue exploitation and marginalization of consumers in the state.

Chairman of NIMO Electricity Consumers Association, Comrade Johnson Ariguzo who spoke on the matter stated that they are in court with EEDC over marginalization of customers, maltreatment and other forms of illicit affairs against consumers.

Ariguzo who spoke without mincing words expressed regret that consumers regularly receive outrageous bills for services not rendered..

Continuing, he posited that consumers in the state have been demanding for the instalment of pre paid metres to enable them know rate of consumption but to no avail despite holding several meetings with them on the matter.

“The EEDC having failed to make the provision but only engaged in outrageous charges left us with no option that to take the matter to court to enable them explain why they have refused issuing out the required pre paid metre.

He said that this is the second time they are appearing in court over this matter, stating that the first was in July 2nd ,2024

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the association Engr Chinedu Iwuagwu as well as the Secretary Chief Marcel Egeonu in their separate speeches mentioned that EEDC has not been fair to the consumers in the state.

They reiterated that several messages have been sent to EEDC as well as meetings being held in Orlu and Owerri just to ensure that the right things are done but they rather chose to remain adamant

They both stated that providing them with prepaid metre is what they seek to enable them adequately pay for services they use but it’s quite unfortunate the prepaid metres aren’t available.

Meanwhile, EEDC has been mandated to Pay NIMO Electricity Consumers 30,000 naira for late response to NIMO Electricity Consumers Association letter to the company.

The case has been adjourned to November 5th,2024 by the presiding judge, Justice Onuwa.