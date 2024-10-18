Tragedy Hits Family Of Imo Lawmaker

.Son Killed In USA

By Onyekachi Eze

The family of Hon Johnson Iheonukara Duru, has been thrown into mourning over the gruesome murder of their son, Mitchell Duru in far away United States of America.

Sketchy reports gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper disclosed that the young Mitchell was sent to an early grave during a gun shootout in USA, recently.

His father, Johnson Duru popularly known as Pajay is a ranking Lawmaker representing Ideato South State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

It was also learnt that the deceased was shot down by a stray bullet of rival gangs.

The development, we learnt has not only emotionally affected the parents, but also the entire Ideato people and Imo State at large.

In a solemn moment, the Members of the Imo State Parliament during Wednesday, October 16, 2024, plenary session, as presided by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, announced the sad news and as well, a minute of silence was observed for the repose of Mitchell Duru.

Also in a show of concern and solidarity, Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West (Orlu Zone) Senatorial district had sympathized with Honorable Johnson.

Izunaso went as far as calling on the US authorities through the Foreign Affairs Ministers to ensure that the culprits are brought to the full wrath of the Law.