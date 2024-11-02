Reps Member, Ikwechegh Escape Prison Remand Over Alleged Assault On Bolt Driver In Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, was on Wednesday, docked before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Kuje for allegedly assaulting a bolt driver at his Abuja residence.

It was hinted that that Ikwechegh was scheduled to be arraigned before a Kuje Magistrate Court, Abuja, today, Wednesday, October 30, at 12 noon, following an allegation that he assaulted a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

The lawmaker, who is representing Aba North and South federal constituency of Abia State, pleaded not guilty to a First Information Report that the Nigerian Police Force entered against him before the court.

The charge against the defendant bordered on abuse of office, assault, and threat to life.

Meanwhile, following the defendant’s plea of innocence, the prosecution counsel, Mr. A. Umar, applied for a date for full-blown hearing to commence in the matter.

However, counsel to the defendant made an oral application for his release on bail, pending the determination of the case.

The defendant contended that the charge against him contained bailable offences, adding that his right to presumption of innocence was guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’id held that he was minded to accede to the defendant’s application for bail.

Consequently, he granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

The court stressed that the sureties must not only reside within its jurisdiction but also provide their utility bills as proof of residence.

It subsequently adjourned the matter to November 8 for trial.

It will be recalled that Hon. Ikwechegh was seen in a video clip that went viral on social media platforms, repeatedly slapping a bolt driver identified as Stephen Abuwatseya

Irked by what he described as the driver’s rude behaviour towards him, the federal lawmaker boasted that he could make him disappear without trace and nothing would happen.

However, following a widespread condemnation that trailed his action and utterances, the lawmaker tendered a public apology for his conduct.