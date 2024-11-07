Ikpamezie’s Motion Commending Uzodimma For Immortalizing Late Emma Iwuanyanwu Gets Imo Legislators Backing

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been unanimously eulogized for immortalizing the late Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, for renaming the Imo International Conference Centre, IICC after the late scion.

The commendation rose from a motion moved by the Member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency in the IMHA, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie.

This was given a rousing ovation and support by the State Lawmakers without a dissenting opinion.

Presenting the motion during plenary session on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Hon Ikpamezie recalled that earlier in September 10, 2024, he moved a motion praying the governor to immortalize Chief Iwuanyanwu given the deceased distinguished roles while alive.

He said, as a seasoned parliamentarian who listens to the people he governs and respects the principles of separation of power, the governor heeded to the House of Assembly resolutions, hence the declaration of rechristening the IICC after the late Iwuanyanwu.

Ikpamezie highlighted that by so doing, the living would be wary of their actions and live uprightly to the service of humanity just like Iwuanyanwu lived.

Also speaking, Hon Ikpamezie lauded governor Uzodimma for his ingenuity, describing him as a pace setter who has always gotten it rightly in the discharge of his executive duties.

In the vein, the Mbaitoli House member extolled Uzodimma for according the Imo State illustrious son a befitting funeral that has remained the talk of the town.

He noted that over five State governors, leadership and members of the NASS, IMHA, were present, prominent national and international leaders, captains of industry also in attendance at Iwuanyanwu’s burial last week Friday, November 1, 2024 in Atta, Ikeduru LGA.

Specially, he gave Uzodimma a kudos for a thorough arrangement and the hitch free funeral of the elder statesman.

In the motion preamble, Hon Ikpamezie enthused, “Appreciating the fact that His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Executive Governor of Imo State, worked tirelessly, in the planning, programming and ensuring that no stone was unturned, especially, in the areas of Security, Logistics, Widespread Publicity and provision of accommodations for eminent personalities who visited Imo State for the burial ceremony of the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu;

“Whereas the burial of the Late Elder Statesman indeed attracted to Imo State and Alaigbo the respect of those who erroneously and falsely believed that Ndigbo have no sense of respect for their Elders and love among themselves;

“Noting that Governor Hope Uzodimma, Executive Governor of Imo State, being a listening Servant Leader, had during the burial of our great elder statesman on the 1st of November 2024, given nod to the request of the Imo State House of Assembly by renaming the Imo International Conference Centre to Chief Engr Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre”.

Therefore, he reiterated that Iwuanyanwu lived a worthy life that people should emulate and keep his legacies moving.

Other contributors; Honorables Chisom Ojukwu, Obinna Egu, Gilbert Nwosu, Uche Agabige, Sam Osuji, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Princewill Amuchie, Ebonine Ozioma Worship, Bernard Ozoemelam, James Esile, Emeka Ozurumba expressed their satisfaction towards the governor’s exemplary leadership.

They were delighted that the House resolutions do not go in vain.

For some of the Lawmakers, they called on other South East States to borrow a leaf from Imo State governor in immortalizing Chief Iwuanyanwu, pointing out that the departed nationalist never segregated throughout the decades he lived, rather, he served the entire Igbo race and Nigeria with enthusiasm and love.