How Bomb Explosion Rocked Orlu Town, Kill Two Terrorists Planting Dynamites

Heavy Explosion Rocked Orlu,Imo State sending shock waves across already fear gripped Inhabitants of the entire Orlu Local Government Area.

Before the recent explosion there had been bombings in specific areas in the town by some faceless hoodlums since the administration of Hon Pastor Chris Mbarie, the Executive Chairman of Orlu LGA, took over office.

Fortunately two of the Hoodlums who came to plant the explosives were bombed to death by their own error in planting the Dynamites.

The miscreants were said to have rode in motorcycles went to Ogburji close to Mbari Okporo to plant a bomb and in the process the bomb malfunctioned and exploded killing them instantly.

It would be recalled that the same hoodlums who were suspected to have come into Orlu LGA planted bombs at Old Market and Timber market on Sunday, November 3, 2024, which exploded destroying the Markets and incited widespread outrage and condemnation.

Information has it that the same hoodlums continued with the despicable act by planting another bomb at the International market which exploded killing a man in the process.

The hooligans are alleged to have criminal mindset and intention to disrupt the peace currently experienced under the leadership of Hon. Mbarie.

The Executive Chairman of Orlu LGA, Hon. Mbarie has called for peace and calmn, and assured of his commitment, dedication and efforts in maintaining law and order in safeguarding citizens and infrastructure in Orlu LGA.