OZOPOLF Leader, Prince Charls Amadi Welcomes His Secretary Ekwedashike From Oversea Tours Of OZOPOLF Units

The National Leader of the Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum (OZOPOLF), Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon), warmly welcomed the organization’s National Secretary, Barrister Kingsley Ononuju (Ekwedashike), upon his return from a successful tour across Europe. Ononuju’s tour was aimed at inaugurating European OZOPOLF chapters in a bid to unite Owerri zone’s diaspora communities toward the shared mission of securing the Imo State governorship for an Owerri indigene in the 2027/28 elections.

Expressing profound gratitude, Amadi congratulated Ononuju on a job well done, commending him for establishing OZOPOLF chapters in key European cities and bringing together credible men and women of Owerri descent who are ready to commit their resources and influence toward the cause. The leader acknowledged the importance of strengthening international support, stating that the active involvement of the diaspora could be crucial in ensuring an Owerri indigene’s victory in the next governorship election.

During his briefing, Barrister Ononuju shared the positive outcomes of his Europe tour, describing the overwhelming reception and acceptance he received from the Owerri community abroad. “It was unprecedented and fulfilling,” he said, emphasizing the enthusiasm and dedication displayed by European supporters. He extended his gratitude to Prince Amadi for the opportunity and resources to make the tour a success.

Ononuju also hinted at plans to expand the outreach, stating, “We are not done yet, the United States is loading.” His statement signals the next step for OZOPOLF, as the organization prepares to inaugurate its U.S. chapter and rally the support of Owerri indigenes in North America.

With these efforts, OZOPOLF continues to build momentum and strengthen its network, both domestically and abroad, as the organization pushes forward in its goal to bring Owerri zone into leadership in Imo State.