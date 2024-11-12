Serial Attack On Uzodimma: ISOPADEC Commissioner, Nkenna Nzeruo Rattles Ihekweme Over False Claims On Oil Derivation Funds

•Reels Out Commission’s Projects In 3 LGAs Under Uzodimma’s Administration

Representative of Oru East Local Government Area in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo, has flawed all vituperations by a former Commissioner under the same 3-R administration, Dr. Fabian Ihekweme, against the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as delusional and antics of a frustrated looser seeking for where to perch.

For the umpteenth time, Ihekweme had cast aspersions on governor Uzodimma on several social media platforms.

Some of the topics delved into by Ihekweme had received backlash following its watery claims and embedded falsehood.

Irked over the latest piece authored by Dr. Ihekweme and circulated on the blogosphere with the headline, “FIVE YEARS OF ISOPADEC ALLOCATIONS (13% OIL DERIVATION) GONE INTO ONE MAN’S POCKETS; OH GOD OF THUNDER! WHERE ARE YOU? THE HOUR HAS COME”, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo has rebuffed the content of the said write-up, stating that as a Commissioner in ISOPADEC, Ihekweme has not only exposed his idiosyncrasy, but has also proven to be a chronic liar.

Reacting on this development, Nkenna Nzeruo explained that since 2020 Uzodimma took over the administration of Imo State, one cardinal roles of the governor was maintaining a due process, transparent and accountable regime.

He added that in contrary to Ihekweme’s allegation that for the past 5 years, Uzodimma diverted the ISOPADEC 13% oil derivation fund, it was a blatant lie, and an affront to the sensibility of the people of Imo State, especially to the three oil producing areas comprising of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru East.

Against this backdrop, Nzeruo recalled that on assumption of office, Uzodimma had meetings with relevant host communities, where he earmarked the respective needs of the producing Local Government Areas.

Nzeruo who also represented Oru East State Constituency at the 8th House of the Imo State House of Assembly submitted that, not only the governor gave all incentives accruable to the host communities; he has continued to ensure that all funds meant for the LGAs are channeled appropriately.

The ISOPADEC Commissioner hinted that the 3R administration of governor Uzodimma is leaving no stone unturned in transforming the Oil Producing Areas and the entire State, citing that currently, Primary School projects are under construction and would soon be completed.

He said these projects were funded with the derivation fund and are ongoing across all the INEC Wards in the three LGAs.

Not forgetting also the renovation in some quarters as well as fencing projects in all the infrastructures in the Wards in the 3 LGAs which are completed under ISOPADEC funding.

The electrification project in the six communities in Awara Court Area and Umuapu Court Area, comprising of Awara, Asaa, Obitti, Umuapu, Ochia and Obile autonomous communities in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area.

“Other projects like hospitals/health centres, schools, portable borehole facilities, passable Roads in the oil producing areas were further made possible through the ISOPADEC funding as judiciously managed by Governor Hope Uzodimma”, Nzeruo said.

Further dismissing Ihekweme’s falsehood that while Uzodimma’s predecessors never tampered with ISOPADEC funds, Nzeruo called that a bluff, and a calculated attempt by the Obowo false alarmist to discredit the efforts of the incumbent administration.

To this end, Nzeruo recalled that lately in September 2023, the governor Hope Uzodimma commissioned magnificent model general hospitals respectively in Umuokanne in Ohaji-Egbema, LGA, same in Oguta LGA.

Same gesture was replicated in Omuma , Oru East LGA on Thursday, October 5, 2023 when the governor commissioned a twenty-bed gigantic general hospital in Omuma.

“The general hospitals were all built from the 13% oil derivation funds by the ISOPADEC”.

For this, Hon Nzeruo asked Ihekweme to visit the aforementioned locations and see for himself how the governor has been utilising the 13% ISOPADEC derivation funds to the oil host communities in Imo State.

Clarifying further on Ihekweme’s assertions, the former Oru East Lawmaker cum ISOPADEC Commissioner revealed that across Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru East Wards and LGAs, Primary School blocks standing in the name of ISOPADEC are nearing completion while majority of which have been duly commissioned.

Also, he disclosed that in Oru East was a newly erected Customary, Magistrate and High Court buildings that were commissioned in October 2023, witnessed by the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Chikeka.

Furthermore, Nzeruo shamed Ihekweme for saying that the indigenes of the Oil Producing Areas were abandoned to die of hunger by going back memory to recount how Uzodimma through ISOPADEC under the Management of Chief Charles Orie disbursed food and material palliatives to victims of Mmahu mayhem.

Nzeruo opined that while many families were rendered homeless as a result of unknown gunmen attack in Ohaji/Egbema, Uzodimma immediately stepped in and relief items with food and monetary supports were rendered to the displaced persons.

On the people’s welfare, through ISOPADEC, there was free medical treatment at the Commission’s office.

Also on prioritizing the people’s welfare, Hon Nzeruo disclosed that both youths and women from the 3 areas have been receiving their monthly allowances.

However, Hon Nzeruo averred that he was able to state the facts having had the opportunity to work as a Commissioner in ISOPADEC.

Sequel to this, he asked Imolites to disregard Ihekweme’s rants on Social media, pointing out that it is only greed and egocentrism would trigger such a person to turn back to attack a government he was formerly part of just because there is no gratification forthcoming, hence the fallacies constantly dished out.

The Oru East born good governance advocate maintained that if there is one thing that distinguishes Governor Hope Uzodimma from others, it is his unquenchable desires to deliver democracy dividends to the people and to make sure their patrimony is judiciously dispensed to the purpose it was meant for.

Rundown of ISOPADEC projects completed, and under construction across communities in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru East LGAs.

COMPLETED PROJECTS IN OHAJI/EGBEMA

(A) Construction and installation of branded solar street lights at Umudike/Etekwuru, Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

(B) Construction and installation of solar powered central water borehole in Ikwerede, Awara, Ohaji Egbema LGA

(C) Construction and Installation of central water borehole with power generating set in Umudike, Ohaji/Egbema Lga

(D) Construction and rehabilitation of central water borehole with standby generator in Iyioka, Ugbada Egbema West, Ohaji Egbema LGA

(E) Construction and installation of Health Center with basic furniture in UMUDIKE/Etekwuru, Ohaji Egbema Lga

(F) Construction of Health Centre with basic furniture in Oyioka, Ugada, Egbema West, Ohaji/Egbema lga

ONGOING PROJECTS IN OHAJI/EGBEMA – 2021

a.Construction of six classrooms block at Community primary school Umuapu, Ohaji/Egbema

b.Construction of six classroom block at St. Patrick’s school, Ihie, Ohaji Egbema.

c.Construction of six classrooms block at Towns school, Umuokanne

d.Construction of classrooms block at community Primary school Ekugba, Ohai/Egbema.

e.Construction of six classrooms block at town school elua, Obiakpor Ohaji/Egbema

f.Construction of six classrooms block at Obile Ohaji/Egbema

g.Construction of six classrooms block at Abacheke primary school, Ohaji gbema

h.Construction of six classrooms block at Umunwaku primary school, Ohaji Egbema

i.Construction of six classrooms block at Mmahu primary school, Ohaji Egbema

j.Construction of six classrooms block at Umuokanne Central School, Ohaji Egbema

k.Construction of six classrooms block at Town School, Abakuru, Ohaji/Egbema

(l) Ongoing Hospital and Health Centre Projects in Ohaji/Egbema LGA

(m)Construction of 20-Bed General Hospital with Modern Facilities in Umuokanne, Ohaji/Egbema

(n)Rehabilitation of Obiti Health Centre, Ohaji/gbema

(o)Renovation of Mgbirichi Health Centre, Ohaji/Egbema

(p)Renovation of Mgbara Health Centre, Ohaji/Egbema

(q)Renovation of Awarra Health Centre, Ohaji/Egbema

(r)) Construction of roads in Umuokanne, Ohaji/Egbema.

COMPLETED PROECTS IN OGUTA LGA -2020

(a)Construction of Nigerian Police Station, Akiri Oguta LGA

(b)Construction of Community Primary School, Akiri , Oguta LGA

(c)Construction of Health Centre in Akiri Community Oguta LGA

(d)Construction of Central Water Borehole with Power Generating Set in Akiri Community

ONGOING PROJECTS AT OGUTA – 2021

(a)Construction of 20-Bed General Hospital at Oguta Town, Oguta LGA

(b.)Construction of 6 classrooms block at izombe community school, Oguta LGA

(c.) Construction of 6 classrooms block at Development Primary School, Obajuju Akabor, Oguta LGA

(d).Construction of 6 classrooms block at Amayi Primary Shool, Ezi-Orsu, Oguta LGA

(e).Rehabilitation of Obudi Agwa Health Centre, Oguta LGA

(f.)Fencing of Health CENTRE, Akiri, Oguta LGA

(g).Rehabilitation of General Hospital, Oguta LGA

ONGOING PROJECTS AT ORU EAST LGA – 2021

a).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Ozuh Community Primary School Omuma, Oru-East

b).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Community Primary School, Oru East.

c).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Abia Central School Omuma, Oru-East LGA.

d).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Okwu Owere Omuma Oru-East LGA.

e).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Amiri Primary School, Amiri, Oru-East LGA.

f).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at St. Paul’s Primary School, Isieke, Awo-omamma, Oru-east

g).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Urah Primary School, Ihite Akata, Oru-east

h).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Pioneer Primary School, Awo-Omamma, Oru-East

i).Construction of Six Classrooms Block at Okwuorji Primary School Awo-Omamma, Oru-East

COMPLETED HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTRE PROJECTS IN ORU-EAST

a).Construction of 20-Bed General Hospital with Modern Facilities in Omuma, Oru-East

b).Rehabilitation of General Hospital, Awo-Omamma, Oru-East

c).Perimeter Fencing/General Renovation of Amagu Health Centre, Oru-East

d).Rehabilitation of Umuhu Omuma Health Centre, Oru-East.