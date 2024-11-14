Minor Cabinet Reshuffle Looms In Imo, As Commissioners Pencilled Down For Replacement

By Okey Alozie

Pressure is said to be now mounted on the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma to reshuffle his Cabinet without further delay as the first year of his second term is gradually coming to an end.

Prominent Citizens of Imo State and concerned Groups recently advised the Governor to consider it very necessary to remove some of the old Commissioners who are not living up to expectations and replace them with new ones with fresh ideas that can move Imo State forward.

Those speaking to the Governor on the matter want a cabinet shake up that will address the present Economic hardship and backwardness in all Sectors in the State..

The agitators also want a change that boosts Agricultural productivities in State, especially now that there is food scarcity.

They also want security improvement as there are frequent kidnappings across the State,some times in broad day light with resistance.

It was reported that Imo Governor met with Some Political Leaders and Elders in Abuja a few days ago to deliberate on Imo issues.

However it was not clear if the matter of Cabinet reshuffle was tabled in meeting sources said lasted for hours in Asokoro,Abuja.

Indications are that the Governor may heed to the request any moment from now.

Our source hinted that in order to make headway in the Education Sector new ideas would be introduced into the Sector so that all the unprocessed first school Leaving Certificates of Education ( FSLCE) Basic Education Certificate BECE Examination will be released as the Governor is said to be tired of stories of rots in the Imo Education Sector.

Another sector that is clamouring for change is the Health sector. Imo people believe that Health is wealth.

Concerned citizens want the present commissioner for Health to be changed or deployed to another Ministry.

In Ministry of Agriculture,the story is of a moribund Ministry where nothing is being done to produce food for Imo people now and in the coming years.

Generally,Imo people are said not to be impressed with the entire Administration which many claimed is caused by the mode of appointments, not based on competence but to settle some Political Groups and Friends.

“The Governor should this time look at Competence,Age and performance and remove dead woods that have nothing more to contribute to the State Executive Council”‘ Rev Dr Austin Chukwu said.