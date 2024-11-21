Ononuju: 2027 Imo Guber Of Owerri Zone Extraction Unstoppable

………… As Akagburuonye Pledges Support To OZOPOLF

Ahead of 2027 governorship election permutations and piqued by the worries of marginalization of the people of Owerri Senatorial Zone in Imo State, most especially since 1999 political dispensation in Nigeria, in terms of having any of their illustrious and visionary son or daughter occupying the State Government House as an Executive Governor of the Eastern Heartland State, Barr. Kingsley Ekwedashike-Ononuju says, the mission and vision of Owerri Zone Political Leadership Forum, OZOPOLF is to ensure that the political aberration is addressed and corrected in 2027.

According to him,”on Aburi we stand, meaning the clamour by OZOPOLF and other eminent Nigerians for a son or daughter of Owerri Senatorial Zone extraction to succeed Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2027 is unstoppable and non-negotiable, in fairness to equity and natural justice, and a choice of candidate for the 2027 will be a collective responsibility of the people, no one group nor individual has the capacity to do that” he assured.

Ekwedashike-Ononuju who’s the Deputy National Chairman and Administrative Secretary of the senatorial zone apex sociopolitical group said this on Sunday at the National Secretariat of Hope Rising for Imolites, Agbor Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, when he led some national leaders and members of the group on sympathy cum solidarity visits to Barr. Success Obioma Akagburuonye who’s a Patron of the group over the recent successful burial of his mother in-law in Edo State and the first son befitting wedding at Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri.

He congratulated Akagburuonye popularly known as Akaraugo for his first son’s ( Progress Osahon Obioma-Akagburuonye) befitting traditional marriage rites and wedding, further condoled him over the death and burial of his dear mother in-law, lamenting the physical absence of the group in both occasions, which he attributed to late invitations.

Ononuju-Ekwedashike pointed out that the group is critically examing the nation’s 28 years of democratic dispensation, starting since 1999 to 2027 out of which by the expiration of second tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2027, that Imo citizens of Orlu Senatorial zone extractions have ruled the State for 24 solid years and Okigwe Zone 4 years while Owerri Senatorial Zone have no legal record of ever being a Governor of the State.

This, he considered as an aberration, injustice and marginalization noting that the State under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodimma has poised to right the wrong by unequivocally stating that his successor will come from Owerri Senatorial Zone and to justify his sincerity of purpose, he encouraged Imo Elders Council to prepare the State Charter of Equity, which supports Imo State Governor of Owerri extraction in 2027 and the document, has been endorsed rectified by the State House of Assembly and finally endorsed by Governor Uzodimma.

The Deputy National Leader reiterated that Owerri Zone have all it takes to be the Governor of the State in 2027, and that his group has respect for some persons like Akaraugo and by his status, he needs to be consulted and be abreast with the group’s mission and vision, so as to solicit his support and encouragement as one of their collaborative partners in the pursuit and realization of their overall objective.

Hon. Ray Emeana, the group’s Director of Organization in his contributions, described Akagburuonye as philantrophy personified and with a virtue of humility in his approaches to life activities.

To justifies Akagburuonye impeccable personality, Emeana further recalled that Governor Uzodimma’s elder brother, HRH Eze Philip Uzodimma, Ononenyi of Ozuh-Omuma and Igwe of Oru Clan recently conferred to him with prestigious chieftaincy title noting also that the Chief Host has freely empowered over 6,000 Imo youths acrossed the 27 local government area of the State in solar energy and CC TV installations and maintenances as well as comprehensive free medical services to so many Imo Communities.

He expressed optimism that Akagburuonye has all the contacts and financial muscles to participate actively in the fight of ensuring that Owerri Senatorial Zone, son or daughter succeeds Governor Uzodimma insisting that the battle is equally in the overall interest of grandchildren of the zone.

The political icon recalled that he Left People’s Democratic Party, PDP and joined All Progressive Congress, APC because, Governor Uzodimma was firm in his promises of having a successor from Owerri Senatorial Zone extraction.

Emeana further said it point blank that part of their reasons for visiting Akagburuonye in his ancestral community is to plea with him, to join in the struggle that 2027 is the turn of Owerri zone to produce one of them as Governor of the State considering the strategic nature and contributions of the zone in the wellbeing of the State and the nation at large.

Responding, Akagburuonye expressed gratitude for the visit and considered their coming as a rare privilege and honour to him while accepting their condolence and congratulation messages.

He informed that God gave him the grace of being bold and outspoken because of his family background as no body from a wretched home to somebody of national and international repute.

Akaraugo stated that he did his National Youth Service in Abuja between 1991/1992 at FCDA, Public Works Department as a Civil Engineer and was offered immediate employment after his service year with due processes, though he was ill advised not to accept the job offer for then unknown selfish interest of his supposedly adviser, but he vehemently rejected such negative advise.

He advised the group on the paramount need to check somebody’s background before demanding his or her opinion on crucial issues that would affect the wellbeing of humanity.

Akagburuonye passionately pledged for his loyalty to the organization and to support any person that the senatorial zone presented at last to run for the gubernatorial race of the State in 2027.

He cautioned them against nominating persons who are not patriotic, visionary, empathic, and without meaningful and credible pedigree and antecedents.

The philanthropist and Ambassador of Social Justice also passionately advised them on the need for them to be meticulous in their support to any candidate and cautioned against backstabbing and betrayals by being willing to identify biblical Achans among them.

Akagburuonye further pointed out with patriotic nostalgia, that if the people equally endorsed his candidature and aspiration to serve with love and patriotism, the good people of Imo State, that the people will never be disappointed in terms of enhancement of their welfare,development and transformation, saying that he has the courage and political will to serve God and humanity, noting philantrophy and charity works as an endowed innate graces of God.

He vowed for financial prudence, accountability and team work .

Among the chieftains of OZOPOLF that also graced the visit are Hon. Ugochukwu Nnawuihe, Chief Chidi Orjinta, Coordinator Mbaitoli, Chief Vita Amaegbu (Ikemba), Nze Julian Nwaogu, the Aboh Mbaise Coordinator, Hon. Eddy Obinna, the Aboh Mbaise apex leader among the others.