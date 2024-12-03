Imo NUJ Boils Over Sale Of Union’s Secretariat

…As Former Chairman, Osuagwu Wants Uzodimma, Police To Intervene

….Members Shocked, Disappointed

A storm of controversy has erupted over the alleged sale of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Owerri, with former NUJ Imo State Chairman, Mr. Ben Osuagwu, calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma and Police Commissioner CP Abok Danjuma to intervene.

The disputed property, located along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road, was reportedly allocated to journalists by then-Military Governor, Commodore Amadi Ikwechegh, during Osuagwu’s tenure as NUJ Chairman. According to Osuagwu, the Press Centre holds historical significance and is legally documented as belonging to journalists in Imo State.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, Osuagwu condemned the alleged move to sell the Press Centre as “outrageous” and an affront to journalists nationwide.

“This act is not only insulting to journalists in Imo State but also to all journalists across the country,” Osuagwu stated. “If anyone is desperate to sell a Press Centre, they should look to their state and leave this historic monument alone.”

He expressed concern over what he termed “imperial tendencies” by those in leadership positions, calling for a halt to such unilateral decisions.

“The era of imperialism is over. This Centre is not just a property; it is a monument for journalists east of the Niger,” he emphasized.

Osuagwu has appealed to Governor Uzodinma and the Police Commissioner to take immediate action to stop what he described as “rascality” by those involved in the alleged sale.

“The matter is already in court. Why the hurry to lock up the Centre?” he questioned, urging the authorities to allow due process to take its course.

He further alleged that some individuals collected funds from private entities with plans to illegally sell the Centre, calling on them to refund the money instead of proceeding with the transaction.

“We say NO to the illegal and criminal sale of the Imo NUJ Press Centre. Governor Uzodinma must not allow this travesty to occur under his administration,” Osuagwu warned.

The controversy has sparked widespread condemnation among journalists and media stakeholders, who view the Press Centre as a landmark symbolizing press freedom and unity in the region. Many have called for an independent investigation to uncover the identities of those behind the alleged sale and ensure accountability.