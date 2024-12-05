Old Peers Of Owerri Visit Imo Deputy Governor

The Old Peers Of Owerri,a Sociocultural Organization of like Minds of Persons who grew up in Owerri, has paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Her Excellency,Dr Mrs Ekomaru in her Office at Government House, Owerri.

The Delegation was led by Onyeoma Okey Emenyeonu who is the Chairman of the Old Peers of Owerri, the Parent Chapter, Owerri.

He spoke on behalf of the National President,Hon Charles Ejekam.

Speaking at the event, Emenyeonu said the Organization came to seek partnership with Imo State Government in areas of Social Development, Culture, Entertainment and Philanthropy.

Emenyeonu said that Old Peers of Owerri has branches across the Globe including USA, Germany, Canada,France and Spain with Chapters in Lagos, Port Harcourt,Abuja and Owerri,with a National President.

He said that the Organization preaches peace, development and Philanthropy.

He maintained that the Body organizes annual Christmas and End of the Year activities with visits to Hospitals, Motherless Babies Homes, Feeding the Poor, Advocacy , Lectures, Seminars and other Social Services and called on Imo Government to be a partner in progress.

In her response,the Imo Deputy Governor,Dr Mrs Ekomaru commended the Organization for making out time to visit her office.

She expressed excitement over the outlined activities of the Organization in Imo State this yuletide period, adding that it was a thing of Joy that such an organization exists in Imo State spreading love and Philanthropy, stressing that Imo Government is pleased with Old Peers of Owerri and will partner with the Association where necessary, to add to the success of the 3R Administration of His Excellency,Governor Hope Uzodimma.