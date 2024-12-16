8th Engr. E.C. Iwuanyanwu Annual Lecture Series Holds Saturday, 14th December

The 8th Edition of Engr. Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu lecture series comes up on Saturday, 14th December, 2024 at the Owerri Engineering Centre, number 7 Engineering Lane, off Aladimma Hospital Road, Owerrii, Imo State, at 12noon prompt.

“The Theme of this year’s lecture is “Clean And Green Technologies: Innovative Engineering Solutions For Socio-Economic Development And Environmental Sustainability, to be delivered by Engr. Prof Emmanuel Enyioma Anyanwu, FNSE of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

A release by the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Engr Dr. Michael Arimanwa, FNSE, signed by the Host: Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Owerri Branch, Engr. Sir Chibuike Onyejietu, FNSE, KSJI says, the Special Guest of Honour shall be the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma while the President and Chairman in Council of The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Magret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, will be the Distinguished Chairman of the occasion.

The release invites all Distinguished Engineers, academics, scholars and the general public to attend.