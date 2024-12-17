Eze Chidume Okoro Buries Mother, Late Queen Mother Lolo Bibiana Okoro

The final journey home of the Matriarch of the Oguzie Royal Dynasty, Late Queen Mother Lolo Bibiana Okoro comes up this week with the burial slated for Thursday 19th December, 2024.

The late queen is the Mother of Eze Chidume Okoro, the monarch of Amano, Obohia, Ahiazu Mbaise.

According to funeral arrangements, Service of Songs holds on Tuesday, 17th December, 2024 while in-laws homage, descendants show and variety cultural displays the next day Wednesday preceding burial on Thursday, 19th December, 2024.

Burial mass at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Amainyi Amano, Obohia, Ahaizu. Internment at Rehoboth Palace, Reception at Obohia Secondary Technical College, Nkwo Obohia.