Ezuo Cultural Day Ceremony; Oke Ovoro Peoples Assembly Honours Stanley Amuchie With Award For Human Capacity Building, Developmental Projects

Oke Ovoro block which comprises of a fraternal bond of four clans; Uvuru, Mbutu, Amuzu and Lorji hosted their first ever Oke Ovoro Cultural day Ceremony which was chaired by the Seasoned Banker and proficiently performing Executive Director of Fidelity Bank in the person of Ezinwa Sir Stanley Amuchie a distinguished son of Oke Ovoro.

In the Chairman’s welcoming speech Ezinwa Sir Stanley Amuchie thanked the good people of Oke Ovoro for embracing this foremost initiative to bring the people of Oke Ovoro together as one people. He emphasised that this initiative would enable the people of Oke Ovoro to keep alive the consciousness that they are brothers which is a good orientation for the younger generation. He also pointed out that this initiative would help engineer development across Oke Ovoro as it has the potential of articulating, initiating and funding through collective support projects that will benefit the people of Oke Ovoro. Ezinwa Sir Stanley then encourage they people of Oke Ovoro to see themselves as brothers which they are and work towards the progress of Oke Ovoro through uplifting and supporting one another.

One of the high points of the occasion was the presentation of Award to Ezinwa Sir Stanley Amuchie for his immense contribution in human capacity building, support for developmental projects across Oke Ovoro and also for his contribution to the success of the occasion.

As scheduled by the organisers different groups were allotted time to showcase their music dance prowess for the entertainment of the people present and as a way of preserving their cultural heritage.

The occasion was well attended by sons, daughters and friends of Oke Ovoro home and abroad among whom were, the Guest Speaker at the event, Prof (Okammuta) Chigozie Bright Nnabuihe – Department of African & Asian Studies University of Lagos; Traditional Rulers of the various Autonomous Communities in Oke Ovoro; H.E Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha – former Governor of Imo State; Barr Iheukwu Alaribe – Chairman of Aboh-Mbaise LGA; the President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise – Surv Joe Anosike; Chief Sir Fan Ndubuoke, KSC – President General Oke Ovoro Ezuo Peoples’ Assembly (the organisers of Oke Ovoro Ezuo Cultural Day Ceremony); H.E Amb. Innocent Iwejuo – a career diplomat and immediate past ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Guinea, Conakry; Dr Charles Iwejuo; Chief Austin Onwubiko; The Mayor of Mbutu – Evangelist Leo Nwaigwe; The Provost of Federal College of Education Eha-amufu – Prof (Mrs) Pauline Ngozi Ikwuegbu and many others.