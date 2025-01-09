Ihedioha Hosts Rebuild Imo Movement Leaders

To Release Name Of Group’s Political Platform Soon

On Tuesday January 7, 2025, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, a former Governor of Imo State and Ex Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, hosted Stakeholders and Leaders of the Rebuild Imo Movement in his Civic Center Residence in Owerri,Imo State.

The meeting which brought together key representatives from the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, discussed Critical issues, including the Political Platform the Group will collapse into to pursue their political interests in 2027 general Elections.

Speaking to the teeming crowd, Ihedioha appealed to members to remain patient as the Political Platform under which the Group will execute it’s Political ambitions in 2027 elections would soon be unveiled.

He thanked the Rebuild Imo Movement members for their tenacity and perseverance to remain steadfast even in the midst of hardship and want,yet shunning approaches and dangling of Carrots from Political poachers.

Others who spoke include a former Deputy Governor of Imo State,Hon Gerald Irona,Director General, Rebuild Imo Movement,Dr Vin Udokwu, Chief Emma Okweulonu,Hon Uche Onyeagocha and Hon Rufus Omeire.

The Three Zonal Coordinators gave Reports of the Zones: Sir Bon Unachukwu(Owerri) Prof Obioma Iheduru(Okigwe) and Hon Damian Ezerue(Orlu)

Present include His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Engr. Gerald Irona, former Deputy Governor; Hon Uche Onyeagocha, former SSG,Rt Hon Okey Onyekanma former Deputy Speaker,Chief Emmanuel Okewuluonu,Hon Oliver Enwerenem, Sir Bon Unachukwu,Prof Obioma Iheduru, Prof Jude Njoku,Barr. Nnawuchi(SAN) Hon. Rufus Omeire, Hon. Damian Ezeagu, Hon Kelechi Nzewuihe,Lolo Nkiru Ibekwe, Sir Stanley Ekezie, Comr Kenneth Akunnakwe, Hon Damian Ezerue, Chief Ben Mere, Engr. Ben Ekwueme, Chief Chinaemerem Madu, Sir Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, Chief Henry Ekpe,Evangelist Sydney Uneanya, Barr. Ambrose Ugboaja, Hon. Kelechi Duru,Chief Rogers Nwoke, Dr Ray Opara, Chief Innocent Ekenma, Chief Steve Onu, Sir Steve Osuji, Sir Kevin Agbaegbu, Hon Callistus Mbaoma, Mrs Ann Njoku, Hon Victor Okorie, Hon Oscar Okorie, Nze Law Biaduo,Bar(Mrs) Anyasinti, Hon Mrs Getrude Irome, Hon Mrs Josephine Obilor,Chief J C Njoku, Chief Richmond Osuji,Sir Emeka Amajirionwu, and others.

The Event which was Anchored by Chief Henry Ekpe ended with donations from the Three Political Zones of Imo State, namely Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe, raising Millions of Naira on the spot.