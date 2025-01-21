Construction Of Mgbee/Umuchima/Akokwa/Uga Road: Arodiogbu Lead Stakeholders, Ideato People On Inspection 

…Doffs Hat For Uzodimma Over Ongoing Quality Project

By Onyekachi Eze

From all indications, the People of Ideato North and South would eternally remain grateful to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for the construction of the long abandoned Mgbee/Umuchima/Akokwa to Uga road.

This followed a heap of appreciation from the people of Ideato Nation on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the inspection tour of the ongoing road construction.

The leaders had embarked on a crucial New Year meeting which was followed by the site inspection.

It was learnt that apart from the eulogies that trailed the gesture, the people expressed utmost satisfaction on the quality of work done so far.

Leading the stakeholders and other notable sons and daughters of the area for on-the-spot assessment, a critical stakeholder from Ideato Nation, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu explained that while they visited the construction site was to get a first hand update on the progress of work executed.

Impressively, he admitted that not only has the contractors handling the project done a great job, but also, sent a thumbs up to governor Uzodimma for honouring his words and matching it with proactive action.

Dr. Arodiogbu disclosed that before now, the dilapidated express road was a nightmare to the people of Ideato nation until Uzodimma came to the rescue.

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, added that, the 22KM road from Mgbee to Uga has so far been 30-40 percent completed.

Especially, Arodiogbu said, the express road has a solid drainage system on both sides, quality streetlights and adequately dualized.

The APC national official said, “So, we are here to inspect and encourage the contractor. We are here to thank the governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for finding it worthy to keep to his promise. This is not an election promise because he is not campaigning for a second tenure. He has shown capacity and he is still showing love to his people that is why the project is going on smoothly and solid.

“The economic benefits of this road cannot be underscored. If you know the negative impacts of bad road, you will appreciate what I am talking about because one; damage to the vehicle, loss of life, evacuation of produce from the hinterlands to the markets; these are what we are talking about. With this construction, all these will be over”.

Further commenting, Dr. Arodiogbu was elated, “I’m extremely satisfied. The quality work and the good pace it is going on.

“In appreciation to the governor, we can’t pay him back nor thank him enough. All we can say is ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’. And for the people of Ideato North, I plead with them to understand the developmental strides of this administration both in the State and the Federal”.

The pragmatic Ideato son seized the opportunity to beckon on all Imolites to rally support to the government in actualizing all her dreams.

Arodiogbu didn’t forget to further commend Uzodimma for his giant strides in all the sectors of the government, especially as he marked his first year of the second term in office anniversary.

Earlier, the Imo State Organising Secretary of APC, Hon Iyke Umeh bemoaned that what an Ideato born son couldn’t do in his eight years of administration as governor, Uzodimma has done and continuously doing.

Other leaders present were; Hon. Udeze Ernest Okechukwu (Member representing Ideato North State Constituency), Hon Johnson Iheonukara Duru (Member representing Ideato South State Constituency), Hon. Chika Benson Abazu, Hon Paschal Obi, Hon. Chukwunonso Okpareke and his Ideato South Colleague, Hon. Chidiebere Egboo (APC chairman Ideato North), Dr. Greg Mbadiwe, Others too numerous to mention.