Endsars Protest Organized From America, Designed To End Tinubu – Ex Governor Alleges

A former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, has alleged that the historic EndSARS protest that shut down the nation’s economy in 2020 was orchestrated to destroy President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview, State Affairs with Edmund Obilo, published on Wednesday via YouTube, Akande alleged that the protest was manufactured in America by the Obidient movement.

According to the former governor, the EndSARS, which was “organized with a lot of money from America”, aimed at stopping Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He said, “EndSARS was designed to be the end of Tinubu. Those behind the protest know that that was what they were doing.

“The Obidients were behind EndSARS; it was manufactured in America and brought in just to stop him.

“They came from America to do the EndSARS and later became a movement to form a party but they can’t form a party. It was well planned and organized with a lot of money from America”.