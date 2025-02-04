I Have No Reason To Misplace Uzodinma’s Confidence In Me – Onuegbu

The Head, Political Bureau and Political Adviser to the governor, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu says he has no reason to disappoint the governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma’s expectations from him.

Barr Onuegbu stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after being sworn-in as a commissioner last Friday at the Government House, Owerri.

He maintained that the governor’s confidence in him would not be misplaced, adding that to whom much is given, much is expected.

The Commissioner thanked Governor Uzodinma for finding him worthy to serve in his administration and appreciated God for bringing him to deliver Imo, being the peace maker of APC, the leader of the APC South East Govrernors’ Forum and former ranking senator.

He disclosed that the governor’s effect as a legislator and a business mogul has led to his wonderful leadership in the state.

Barr Onuegbu enumerated the numerous achievements of Sen Uzodinma to include massive road construction and rehabilitation, infrastructural development, workers’ welfare improvement by provision of vehicles to them, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, appointment of 30 commissioners and many Special Advisers, upgrade of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri to Federal University Teaching hospital, upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri to Federal University of Education, while Imo State University, Owerri after 10 years now is graduating doctors.

He appealed to Imo people to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by being law abiding and giving their maximum support to his administration for him to continue with his developmental projects and programmes in the state.