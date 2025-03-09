TPM Kelechukwu Kennedy Okere, MD, Begins Owerri West Educational Project 2025

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri West, TPM Dr. Kelechukwu Kennedy Okere, has put smiles on the faces of students by distributing educational materials to five select schools in Owerri west, as part of his educational project in LGA.

TPM Kelechukwu Kennedy Okere, MD

This is the first phase of the project, which aim to cover the entire public secondary schools in Owerri West LGA.

The first exercise took place in secondary schools in Ihiagwa, Nekede, Eziobodo, Obinze and Umuguma with donations of exercise books and chalks.

This philantropic gesture by Dr. Okere is not new. He has, as the Founder of Horizon International Medical Mission, HIMM, provided free medical treatment to the people of Owerri west and Imo for the past 25years.

This gesture of going beyond the health sector, is part of and in fulfilment of, the promise he made during his coronation as the first Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri West.

Obinze Comprehensive Secondary school

In an interview with Trumpeta, TPM Dr. Okere noted that away from taking care of medical needs of the people, he has also noticed the deplorable state of school buildings, and ailing educational system, affecting learning experience, and this had saddened him.

“For the past 25years, I have been involved in providing free medical treatment for people in Imo, particularly in Owerri west. I have looked closely, at the deplorable state of schools and the educational system, students not having good environment to learn.” He recounted.

“This propelled me to contribute my quota by distributing exercise books to secondary schools in Owerri West”, He said.

Nekede Secondary School

He informed that this will not be a one- off exercise, he hopes to extend same goodwill, to all secondary schools in Owerri. He further hopes to get to the point where laboratories and schools can be renovated and equipped, thereby making it a more conducive environment that facilitate learning for students.

The principals and students at Ihiagwa, Nekede and Eziobodo, expressed joy saying that it is the first time they have remembered with such kind gesture, in a long while. Ihiagwa Secondary School

Chinemenma Onyeubi, a Senior Secondary School (SS3), student of Ihiagwa Secondary School, who was among the beneficiaries, visibility excited, thanked the TPM for remembering them once again.

Similarly, the students at various secondary schools prayed for Dr Okere that God will keep him secured and bless him to do more.

Eziobodo Secondary school

The principal of Ara Secondary school, Umuguma, Mrs Dorothy Agumba appreciated the TPM and prayed that God will bless him.



Ara Secondary school, Umuguma