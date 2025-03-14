Sir Clement Chuku Foundation Continues To Empower Mbaise Youths Through Education

..As Amb (Dr) Mrs Ekeleoma Chuku Enogwe Champions 4th Annual Empowerment Programme

The Sir Clement Chuku Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Amb. Dr. Mrs. Ekeleoma Chuku Enogwe, a USA-based lawyer and philanthropist, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to educational empowerment. The foundation successfully held its 4th Annual Education Empowerment Program on March 8, 2025, at Orieapu Square, Umuaghara, Onicha Nwenkwo, Ezinihitte Mbaise.

This year’s edition, held in partnership with Onicha Secondary School, Ezinihitte Mbaise (OSSE), has been widely acknowledged as the most impactful yet. The program’s major highlight was the Free 2025 WASSCE Registration, which lifted financial burdens from eligible students, ensuring they have an unhindered path to academic success.

Additionally, the foundation introduced a Three-Month Intensive WAEC Tutorial Program, which commenced on March 10, 2025, at Central School Combined, Onicha Ezinihitte Mbaise. This initiative provides comprehensive academic support, equipping students with the knowledge and confidence needed to excel in their examinations.

Further emphasizing its dedication to tangible support, the foundation awarded ₦40,000 cheques each to over one hundred ( 100) beneficiary students, presented in the presence of their parents or guardians. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the President of the Foundation, Lady Lois Chuku, the CEO’s representative, Chief Sir Chijioke Chuku (Secretary, Board of Trustees of the Foundation ), HRH Eze Canice Osuagwu (OBO 1 of Obokwu, Obizi), Hon. Matthew Igbokwe (Deputy Chairman, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA), and representatives from Kwado-Anyi Foundation, Ahaizu, Ezinihitte, and the Aboh Mbaise Solidarity Movement.

In a heartfelt address, Chief Sir Chijioke Chuku emphasized that the foundation’s mission is deeply rooted in the legacy of their late Sir Clement Chuku, whose personal struggles in accessing education inspired this initiative. The foundation is committed to ensuring that no young person in Mbaise faces similar hardships.

As the WAEC tutorial program takes off, the enthusiasm and eagerness displayed by students further affirm the impact of this initiative. The Sir Clement Chuku Foundation remains dedicated to providing quality education, expert guidance, and necessary resources to support these students in achieving academic excellence.

The success of this program is a testament to the founder’s passion for education and community development.

This foundation had successfully registered over 600 students on WAEC since its inception in 2022.

The beneficiaries are today , students at different tertiary institutions all over the country.

We encourage stakeholders, educators, and community leaders to support and participate in this transformative mission. Together, we can build a brighter future for the youths of Mbaise, Imo State and Nigeria in General.

Ugochukwu Achilinonu

Media Director & Publicity Secretary

Sir Clement Chuku Foundation