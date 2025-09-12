Discontent Trails Naming of Douglas Road After Uzodimma

…See Imo Assembly Reasons

Tuesday’s decision of the Imo State House of Assembly to rename the popular Douglas Road, Owerri to Hope Uzodimma Road is attracting backlash from the populace who feel it was a wrong decision.

During Plenary of Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, the House based on a Motion by Member Representing Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon Chisom Ojukwu, the House adopted the renaming and directed the Mayor of Owerri Municipal Council to act accordingly.

Moments the information got to the public, disapproving comments with many stating it was a wrong step.

Comments Trumpeta monitored online after a media agent of the Imo State House of Assembly made a post of the motion in the social media was greeted by rejection with a few calling the state lawmakers as “sycophants”

Reactions training the post of Citizen Samuelson Ikenna Iwuoha, a media attachee to the Imo State House of Assembly states as follows;

Placid Ndukwe; Douglas Road will remain Douglas Road, no matter how you say it, Brother time will tell

Sixtus Chinedu; The Governor should contruct a new road and name it after his name. Douglas road remains what it is.

Chinedum Chinagorom;

Pls help me and tell members of IMO State House of Assembly to work Mbieri road and name it after our dear governor Hope Uzodinma . We give 100% support / approval to it

Chinedu Asinu Anosike;

I pray it works, Douglas road had been renaimed before but the people vehemently refused like what happened to Wetheral and Okigwe roads too.

George Eze Emeghara;

Lol. They say he who must do something altogether new should swallow his own head.

That is the only thing that has never been done before.

In the Second Republic, the Imo state government under the NPP renamed both Wetherell and Douglas roads after the then Governor, Sam Mbakwe and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

How far ? What happened?

We must cultivate and maintain a sense of history.

They say if you don’t know where you are coming from, you will not know where you are going.

This street renaming craze raging in various parts of the country is not really helpful or necessary.

The people who these roads are named after contributed immensely to the upliftment and development of those areas in their lifetime. Some even died in the process.

That was why they were honoured by having streets or roads named after them.

When you rename the streets, will you also wish away whatever contributions they made or pretend they never existed or lived?

The way people who want to acknowledge Governor Uzodinma’s good works are clamouring to have a major street renamed after him, must have been the same way the people who named Douglas road after the powerful, influential and hard working colonialist, H.M Douglas did in their own time.

How would those now calling for the street to be renamed feel if they know that a few years down the line the street will be renamed yet again as renaming begets renaming.

Douglas road is no longer the most important road in Owerri. It’s glory is gone.

Governor Uzodinma deserves to have a fresh, and important road named after him.

A road like the outer ring road which encircles Owerri capital territory.

Naming such a road after him will be original and indelible.

It is a very long road, which, when completed, will open up the town immensely , ease traffic and facilitate movement.

Already, he has done the Orji to Egbu part of the road. I also believe the Egbu to Naze has been done.

If he can do the Naze – Obinze and Ukwu orji -Nwaorieubi- Orji sections his name will be etched in gold in the sands of time, as the saying goes.

Future generations will be unable to rename the Hope Uzodinma Ring Road.

The same way that all attempts to rename Douglas road over the years have failed.

Nnamdi Duke Nnadozie;

The only time you hear anything about Imo house of Assembly, it is always on things hedged on sycophancy, absolutely no gainful engagement in the past 6years.

Chinonso Johnpaul Ndukwe;

Why not name the road after the first executive Governor of lmo state.. (Chief Sam Mbakwe) instead of a current Governor that have not leave a footprint ?

Jude Olisa Iwuoha;

Those Guys aren’t serious.

Is that the numerous problems facing Imo State?

More of tha above remarks were spotted on the thread indicating total rejection of the motion.

Meanwhile, a reports from the House by Iwuoha states that “In a deliberate move aimed at erasing the name of the colonial figure who inflicted pain and destruction on Ndigbo, the Imo State House Of Assembly has directed the Executive Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council to change the name of Douglas Road to Dr Hope Uzodimma Road.

“This is the outcome of the House Plenary activity on Tuesday 09/09/2025.

“Presenting the Motion, the Member Representing Nkwerre State Constituency in the Imo State House Of Assembly, Hon Barrister Chisom Ojukwu, bemoaned the pains and destruction inflicted on Ndigbo by Harold M. Douglas, who was the first District Commissioner of Owerri and who is remembered as a man who ruled with violence.

“Hon Chisom Ojukwu further explained that inspite of the history of oppression associated with Harold M. Douglas, in Igboland, he was immortalized with naming of a prominent road and the seat of Government in Owerri.

“In his words, Hon Chisom Ojukwu noted, *”Harold M. Douglas is remembered in both official colonial records and oral traditions as a man who ruled with violence, forced labour, collective punishment and massacres, including the Eziama Massacre (1904), the war on Norie (1905) and the Ahiara Massacre (1905)”.*

“Beckoning on his Honourable Colleagues to lend their voices to the Motion, Hon Ojukwu remarked that landmarks of such importance should not honour Colonial Masters, but should reflect the names of true heroes and heroines from Imo. He further noted that Governor Hope Uzodimma has shown capacity, honesty, sincerity and selflessness in governing Imo State, and rightly deserves to be immortalized with the renaming of Douglas Road to Dr Hope Uzodimma Road.

“The Motion which was seconded by Hon Engr Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu, Member Representing Oguta State Constituency, was cosponsored by the following lawmakers :

1. Rt Honourable Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

2. Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi.

3. Hon Chigozie Nwaneri.

4. Rt Honourable Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh.

5. Hon Uche Agabige.

6. Hon Sam Ikechukwu Osuji.

7. Hon Innocent Ikechukwu Ikpamezie.

8. Hon Obinna Egu.

9. Hon Okey Udeze.

10. Hon James Uba Esile.

11. Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu.

12. Hon Clinton Amadi.

13. Hon Emeka Ozurumba.

14. Hon Henry Agbasonu.

“The following lawmakers supported the Motion with commendable inputs :

1. Hon Chief James Uba Esile (Onuimo).

2. Hon Barrister Emeka Kingsley Ozurumba (Isu).

3. Rt Honourable Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Deputy Speaker).

4. Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Majority Leader).

5. Hon Chigozie Nwaneri (Chief Whip).

6. Hon Barrister Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu).

7. Hon Sam Ikechukwu Osuji (Isiala Mbano).

8. Hon Barrister Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West).

“Following extensive debate by lawmakers, who supported the Motion, with only one dissenting voice from Hon Chief Worship Ebonine (Njaba), the Speaker, Rt Honourable Chike Olemgbe, who presided, put it to vote and Ayes had it. Thereafter, Mr Speaker Ruled as follows :

Be It Resolved By This Honourable House To

1. Direct The Executive Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council To Commence The Process Of Renaming Douglas Road To Dr Hope Uzodimma Road.

2. Mandate The Ministry Of Culture And Tourism To Conduct A Public Enlightenment Campaign On The True History Of Harold M. Douglas, To Ensure Our People Understand Why This Corrective Action Is Necessary.

3. Direct The Relevant Agencies Of Government To Reflect The New Name In All Records, Signage, Maps And Official Documents Of The State.

“The Clerk was directed to communicate the Resolution of the House to His Excellency the Governor”

