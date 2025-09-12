HOW 15 WORSHIPPERS DIED IN ROAD MISHAP

By Innocent Osuoha

For some days now the news making the rounds, even at the time of this report, is the ghastly accident that claimed the lives of over fifteen church members of the Jehovah Witness congregation.

A visit to the Agwa Community in Oguta LGA reveal that some family compounds have entirely closed as a result of the accident.

The victims were returning home after attending the annual Jehovah Witness Assembly Convention, Uli, Anambra State.

Eye witnesses said the accident which happened on the Njaba bridge, close to Awomama, along Owerri/Onitsha road as a result of traffic fault.

A trailer was said to be plying against traffic rules(one way) devastatingly rammed into the bus conveying the worshippers home leaving many dead among them pregnant women and children.

Some commuters who spoke to this Reporter appealed to the appropriate authorities to effect repairs on the bad spot so vehicles can play the right routes and most probably reduce carnage on our roads.

The corpses have been deposited in nearby morgues.