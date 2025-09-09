HON CHARLES ORIE;  Epitome of resilience and inner conviction.    

…… Nancy Nkechi Obinna writes from Owerri

Whilst the political aspirants are going through a period characterized by arguments, fears , uncertainties, and insomnia, Chief Charles Orie is seen being received, celebrated, and endorsed by the people. Indeed, he is the true son of the Igbo parent who stays strong in the face of confusion. His title as Akuatuegwu, the traditional prime minister of his community, speaks to this situation. Charles Orie remains more focused, not shuddering in the midst of controversy.

He is the unchallenged choice of the people, and he has encouraged this confidence in him because he possesses a combination of resilience, strategic thinking, and effective communication. Many are awed at how he is able to maintain calmness in the midst of all the brouhaha currently going on because rather than losing followership, he is gaining more acceptability and followership . He sure navigates unrattled because he knows who God and the people say he is.

In my recent encounter with him in Abuja, the reassuring smile and confidence on his face spoke calmness and composure, even when faced with the need to travel around and leave an open door to all. He is fearless and unperturb by falsehood and political machinations . He takes in criticism or scrutiny no matter how they come because he has the answer that will disolve falsehood .

Strangely, he says he is humbled by the huge move and increasing endorsement of his candidacy. He said,’ Imo sons and daughters, you have called me , I will answer at the right time .’ He informs that he is in a vantage position because he cherishes his people whose fears and aspirations he knows. This great listener understands the different perspectives of the challenges that Imo people have been through, and as such, he engages in constructive dialogue with organs , instruments, and platforms that will support in changing the system.

He is not a man of many words, but one who, through his few straight talks, is able to communicate clearly guided by transparency, honesty, and consistency. You can’t fault his mien in his interactions because guided by strong interpersonal communication skills, he is able to avoid being misinterpreted .

When asked about rumors and inexactitudes , Chief Charles Orie said a leader must not be distracted by inexactitudes . A knowledge of the facts and figures make you focus on facts and when at the appropriate time issues can be discussed because you are grounded to support your arguments or present needed evidence and facts to build and support your credibility. He loves the Biblical quote,’I KNOW WHO GOD SAYS I AM’

He wonders daily how to make sure he continues to show empathy, continues to demonstrate the understanding and compassion of his people, and halts distractions that want to further disunite his people. He is often wooing more to his admiration because for those affected by the controversy he is sure to embrace through his adaptability trait. ‘

He beckons on those he interacts daily with to join those who understand the intricacies of politics to show commitment to his ideals showing willingness to adjust positions as circumstances change in favour of those to be governed as all hands must be on deck .

He is a man of the people, and he ensures he surrounds himself with trusted confidants , advisors, mentors, or friends who can offer guidance and encouragement. The voices of wisdom in the land are the old , aged, and the dons . He maintains unwavering respect and recognition to traditional rulers , community stakeholders, and scholars, and their support strengthen his resolve to lead aright.

Many who can vouch for his celebrated competence, integrity, and humility confirm that he is never distracted as he addresses issues directly avoiding the controversies. A man who faces issues head-on provides clear responses . What he is not willing to engage in discussions , he points at events that with proven records clear misty airs . He says that he is committed and therefore sets clear limits on discussions that tear his people apart.

This brand gubernatorial aspirants adorned white Cap Chief is a man of purpose often reflecting on the lot of his people. He is positively deep and connecting to the deep .Chief Charles Orie is always committed and ready to be sent by God through Imo State people, who he is sure will multiply his impact and influence.

Charles Orie has vantaged positions, having learned from hard work, service, and commitment. He also finds time to maintain a healthy lifestyle of self-care, exercises, physical, emotional, and mental well-being . This explains how he is always able to stay focused, emerging stronger and more determined, breaking all barriers.