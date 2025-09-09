Imo APC SWC Passes Vote of Confidence on Uzodimma, Hails Developmental Strides

**visits project sites

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has passed a resounding vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodimma, praising his administration for what it described as monumental and transformational projects across the state. The resolution was announced during a world press conference held at the APC State Secretariat in Owerri on Monday, September 8, 2025, after the committee, led by its chairman, Hon. MacDonald Ebere, PhD, undertook an extensive inspection tour of projects executed by the governor.

Speaking at the press conference, Hon. Ebere said the committee was humbled and impressed by what it witnessed, stressing that the governor has not only delivered on infrastructure but has also laid a foundation of shared prosperity. He pointed to the iconic Assumpta Flyover in Owerri, now ready for commissioning, as well as the rehabilitation of major road corridors such as Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia, Owerri/Orlu, Owerri/Okigwe, and Orlu/Okigwe roads, which have opened up trade, eased movement, and reconnected communities.

In Owerri, the SWC hailed the reconstruction of the MCC-Toronto road and the installation of drainage systems that have finally addressed perennial flooding around Douglas Road and adjoining streets. They further praised the establishment of the Imo Lands Center, describing it as a modern hub that will enhance transparency in land administration, attract investors, and strengthen the business climate. The Orashi Electricity Project, designed to boost power supply to homes and industries, was equally commended as a foundation for industrial and technological growth.

The APC leaders also highlighted Uzodimma’s revival of the state’s tourism assets, particularly the rehabilitation of the historic Concorde Hotel and Oguta Lake Resort, which they said will return Imo to the hospitality and leisure map of Nigeria. The One Kindred, One Business Initiative (Okobi) was cited as another innovative policy that has empowered families and kindreds to form cooperative enterprises, creating jobs and anchoring grassroots economic development.

On workers’ welfare, the SWC lauded the governor for approving a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for Imo workers, describing it as a compassionate response to the economic realities of the country. In the health sector, they commended the Imo CARE health insurance scheme, which has provided affordable healthcare to civil servants, artisans, traders, and rural dwellers. They equally noted the renovation of hospitals, provision of diagnostic centers, and expansion of rural health services as part of his people-centered reforms.

In the education and digital sector, the committee applauded the rehabilitation of schools and the establishment of a state-of-the-art digital center where over 20,000 youths have already been trained in software engineering, cyber-security, and other digital skills. They noted that the center has produced job creators, start-ups, and globally competitive talents, effectively positioning Imo as a growing hub in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Concluding the press briefing, Hon. MacDonald Ebere declared that the State Working Committee of the APC had unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Uzodimma, affirming their unwavering support for his leadership. He called on all Imolites to rally behind the governor, stressing that his courage, vision, and commitment to shared prosperity have restored confidence in governance and laid the foundation for a greater Imo State.