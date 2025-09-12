Court grants bail to Imo Based Newspaper Publisher, Ejike Ogbonna 

*Appears in Court in Handcuffs.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Owerri Imo State on Wednesday September 10, 2025 granted bail in the sum of N2 million to the Publisher of First Citizen Newspaper, Ejike Ogbonna .

Other bail conditions include the provision of a surety who must show proof of ownership of a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and a traditional ruler to endorse the bail bond.

Presiding Magistrate C. J Uzoechi who granted the bail application of the accused noted that the matter is a bailable one.

She later adjourned the matter to October 3, 2025 for hearing.

Ejike Ogbonna, who was brought to court in handcuffs is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on alleged cyber bullying.

He is accused of defaming the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Compliance, Chinasa Nwaneri through a voice note allegedly circulated via the social media.