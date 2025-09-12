PRESS STATEMENT

CSOs to Governor Hope Uzodinma: Retract Lies Against INEC Chairman and Dr. Chima Amadi, Focus on Governance, Not Diversionary Antics, Smear Campaigns

Gentlemen of the press,

We, Transparency and Accountability Rights Initiative, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) across Nigeria, rise today in outrage over the malicious and dangerous propaganda unleashed on September 4, 2025, by the so-called Greater Imo Initiative (GII), in a press conference, televised on national television and other media platforms, acting openly at the instructions of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In that shameful display, Uzodinma’s proxies not only slandered Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi, a development and good governance advocate, but also recklessly dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, into their gutter politics.

Let it be said without ambiguity, Governor Hope Uzodinma bears full responsibility for this reckless attempt to blackmail Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The so called GII is his creation, his mouthpiece and his attack dog. Every word spoken against INEC was spoken on his behalf. We have proof to this position.

By falsely alleging that Prof. Yakubu has an alliance with Dr. Amadi to compromise the 2027 elections, Uzodinma has not only maligned a man of proven integrity but also assaulted the very foundation of our democracy.

We state categorically that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu remains a beacon of electoral professionalism and impartiality. His record speaks for itself. The attempt to soil his reputation with fabricated tales is both defamatory and a national security risk and as much must be condemned in its entirety.

Dr. Amadi is a respected development scholar, a courageous voice for the downtrodden and a patriotic Nigerian who has never been associated with crime or treason. Hence, Uzodinma’s attempt to paint him otherwise, is not only laughable but also defamatory, desperate and dangerous.

We see clearly that the motive is to silence dissent, intimidate the opposition, and divert attention from the governor’s abysmal record in office. But let it be known, that no amount of blackmail can erase the truth or silence legitimate voices of accountability in Imo State.

We hereby place the following demands squarely at the feet of Governor Hope Uzodinma:

Immediate retraction of the false and defamatory allegations against Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and Dr. Chima Amadi.

A public apology to both men within seven (7) days, published in at least three national dailies and broadcast on major television networks.

An end to diversionary antics and proxy propaganda. Imo people demand good governance that will provide jobs, infrastructure and security.

Failure to comply will compel us to take review our position with a view to seeking legal redress from Governor Uzodinma for defamation, false accusation, and reckless endangerment of lives.

Governor Uzodinma must be reminded that he did not find himself in the seat of power to chase shadows or to run smear factories through groups like GII, but to improve the lives of the people and the state at large. Instead of silencing opposition voices, he should address the insecurity ravaging Imo, the unemployment and poverty that are strangling the citizens.

We stand firmly with Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whose integrity remains intact and with Dr. Chima Amadi, whose courage cannot be silenced. We call on all Nigerians to reject Uzodinma’s diversionary antics as they are nothing short of desperate plots by a government terrified of accountability.

Truth will prevail. Democracy will endure. And no governor, however desperate, will be allowed to hold Imo State hostage to lies.

Signed;

Agbo Frederick Ph.D

For: Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Democracy and Accountability

Owerri, Imo State.

September 8, 2027