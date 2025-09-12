Durugo Backs APC SWC, Commends Uzodimma’s Transformational Leadership

An APC chieftain and stakeholder from Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area, Hon. Samuel Durugo, has thrown his weight behind the vote of confidence passed on Governor Hope Uzodimma by the Imo State Working Committee (SWC) of the party led by Hon Macdonald Ebere PhD.

Durugo, in a statement, described Uzodimma as “God-sent,” noting that his leadership has brought unprecedented prosperity, human capital development, and infrastructural transformation to every sector of governance in Imo State. He said the governor has proven to be a leader with both courage and foresight, one who has restored confidence in government through visible actions.

The APC chieftain praised the governor for landmark projects such as the iconic Assumpta Flyover in Owerri, the rehabilitation of Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia road, the dualisation of Owerri/Orlu road, and the renewal of the Owerri/Okigwe and Orlu/Okigwe highways. He said these road projects have eased traffic, boosted trade, and reconnected long-neglected communities.

According to him, Uzodimma’s intervention in urban infrastructure; especially the MCC-Toronto road rehabilitation and the Douglas Road drainage works, has not only improved the aesthetics of Owerri but has also solved perennial flooding that crippled business activities for decades. “This is the mark of a leader who understands governance at the most practical level,” Durugo said.

He also lauded the Orashi Electricity Project as a masterstroke that will tackle Imo’s power challenges, providing steady electricity for households and industries, while boosting industrialization and employment.

Durugo once again pointed to the governor’s compassion in approving a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for state workers, describing it as a bold act of fairness at a time of national hardship. He further highlighted the success of the Imo CARE health insurance scheme, which has made affordable healthcare accessible to civil servants, traders, and rural dwellers.

The Izombe-born constructor and politician urged Imo people to rally behind Uzodimma’s leadership, saying that the governor has laid an irreversible foundation of progress across the state.