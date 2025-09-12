Owerri; Fear of Organ Harvesters Forces Schools To Close Classes At 3pm

Management of both private and public schools have started ending classes on school days on time to evade the rampaging menace of organ harvesters.

Trumpeta learnt that with schools opening for studies on Monday, a new fear has crept in forcing schools to close classes at 3pm.

It was learnt that the new time for closure different from the initial 4 and pm is as a result of the renewed fear of the menace of organ harvesters.

Stories have been flying around how organ harvesters target school children they abduct from commercial vehicles before and after school hours.

The fear which reached alarming crescendo before resumption of schools this first term forced most private schools to peg their closure time at 3pm.

The idea is to allow the students go home on time and avoid let evening moves that would endanger lives of pupils.

The discussion about the new approach to evade menace of organ harvesters is said to be getting attention in various PTA platforms of private and public schools in Imo State.