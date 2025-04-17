Arodiogbu Hails Uzodimma’s Exceptional Leadership, Administrative Strides In Imo

..Says, “Infrastructure Governor Of The Year” Award, Most Deserved

By Onyekachi Eze

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has ennobled the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma over his award from the Vanguard Newspapers as the “Infrastructure Governor of the Year”.

This emanated from the goodwill message sent across to the Governor, over the last week’s Friday, April 11, 2025 decoration by the national newspaper.

While felicitating the number one Imo State citizen on the aforementioned award, Dr. Arodiogbu retorted that it was a well deserved honour.

As an Imo State born technocrat, Public health expert and a political icon, Arodiogbu recalled years back on the level of infrastructural decay and what it has become since January 2020 Uzodimma came onboard as Governor of the State.

He flashed back that most of the Roads in Imo State were death traps and dungeon for waste, but on the governor’s tripod mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery, those became past tense to usher in a fresh Imo State everyone is enjoying.

According to the National Vice Chairman of the APC, the Owerri-Okigwe Road, Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Road were nothing to reckon with, previous years before Uzodimma’s assumption of office.

For the urban renewal, he listed the DSS road, the Ihechiuwa Road, Toronto-Egbu-Orji road, MCC-Toronto-Ekemmegbuoha Road, Relief Market Road, Mgbidi-Oguta Road, Oguta Junction-Omuma-Okporo Road.

Not forgetting also, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu recalled that another signature project of the 3R administration which would always be evergreen is the Orlu-Mgbee-Umuchima-Akokwa-Uga Road which was totally impassable, thereby causing severe difficulty for the residents of Ideato nation from accessing other Local Government Areas of the state which is currently under heavy construction machines, all thanks to Governor Uzodimma.

“I am from Ideato and I know how dilapidated the road was. I cannot thank the governor enough for the show of love on us. Ensuring that the Ideato road is motorable is a thing of joy for us and we owe him much gratitude”.

In addition, he said that all the aforementioned Roads are not only durable, but were constructed with quality drainages sideways with streetlights for ease of movement at nights.

Furthermore, the construction of the Sam Mbakwe Airport road with night landing facilities which appeared impossible in the past was made possible under Uzodimma’s administration, says Arodiogbu.

Reeling out more of the Governor’s antecedents, the national party officer lauded Uzodimma for the ongoing construction of the Assumpta flyover, which he said will accelerate the heavy traffic congestion for vehicular and human movements if completed.

Also on the list is the ongoing construction of the world-class International Conference Center.

As a health inclined personnel, Arodiogbu further congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma for the Vanguard Newspapers award, pointing out that the elevation of health facilities in the State, general hospitals and health insurance scheme cannot be downplayed as all eyes were taking records, hence his deserving of “Infrastructure Governor of the year” award.

Congratulating Uzodimma further, he said, aside from the Roads and structural infrastructure, the governor has improved the general welfare of Imolites through the restructuring of the Civil Service sector with prompt payment of salaries, pensions and backlog of gratuities he inherited from previous administrations.

Similarly, the economic boom of the State, according to Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu cannot be possible with Uzodimma’s pragmatism, tenacity and prudence in the management of Imo’s scarce resources.

Therefore, Arodiogbu acknowledged the organizers of the Vanguard award for their eagle eyes in taking note of all the transformational impacts of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo State and bequeathed him with such a prestigious honour.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is one Leader that has exemplified the true essence of selfless leadership. While most Governors would buy properties at their choice locations, you can’t say such of Governor Hope Uzodimma. Even when he is on his second tenure and cannot contest again for governorship of Imo State, he still thinks the welfare of Imo people and matches his words with actions. It is in Imo State you will see quality infrastructure on ground with reputable construction companies. He simply goes for the best.

“I thereby seize this opportunity to congratulate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Hope Uzodimma CON, GSSRS, ONWA OYOKO, for this wonderful and well deserved award as the “Infrastructure Governor of the year”. The cap fits him, so let him wear it. He is a priceless treasure, nationally and otherwise, that cannot be hidden. In all ramifications, he has justified the mandate given to him and still doing more wholeheartedly. Congratulations, Your Excellency”, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu submitted.