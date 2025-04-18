Imo 2027: Okigwe And Owerri Close Ranks

In a very historic well attended meeting held on April 15, 2025 at the Obowo country home of Ike C. Ibe, a bond and partnership was established by and between the people of Okigwe and Owerri zones. This meeting aimed at integrating and harnessing the political and social influences and positions of the people of the two zones towards the 2027 Imo Guber elections, was attended by over one hundred key leaders of the two zones represented by the leaderships of the Okigwe First Movement and Imo Harmony Project.

President General of Ezumezu Mbaise, Barr. CY Anyanwu, who represented IHP leader, Captain Emmanuel Ihenacho, spoke at length about the need for the two zones who have been greatly marginalized in Imo governorship to come together and collaborate for 2027 and resolve their differences. Other key Owerri leaders who spoke include Dr. Shay Okorie, Chief Charlie Onu, Mr. Nick Oparandudu, Chief Henry Onwukwe, Lady Chiaka Ugwuoji, Chief Chris Njoku etc.

On the side of Okigwe zone, OFM leader Sir George Eguh welcomed their visitors and re-echoed the need for the zones to work together and ensure that the governorship comes to either of the two zones after over 26 years of Orlu governorship. He pledged the continued support of Okigwe people for Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration. Chief Stanley Nzekwe traced the vision and journey of Okigwe First movement stating that it was formed principally to promote Okigwe interest and not selfish interests of few people. Ike C. Ibe announced the setting up of an integration committee to comprise of members from Okigwe and Owerri zones to critically examine the chatter of equity with a view to harmonizing their positions within the basket.

It is expected that this joint meeting of Okigwe and Owerri zones will dramatically change the political landscape of Imo state leading to 2027 governorship elections. Imo people will be watching with keen interest.