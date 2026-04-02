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EZE UZEGBU, OPA RESTORES ORDER IN OFEKATA, AS OUTGOING ACTING PG BOWS OUT AMID CONTROVERSY

Calm and constitutional order have returned to Ofekata Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area following a decisive intervention by the revered traditional ruler, Eze Marcel Uzegbu, in concert with the Ofekata People Assembly (OPA). The move effectively diffused weeks of palpable tension and leadership uncertainty that had threatened the peace and cohesion of the community.

The turning point came during a crucial general assembly convened at the European Hall by the outgoing Acting President General, Dr. Bede Amaechi, who formally notified the people of the expiration of his tenure scheduled for April 2, 2026. What was initially anticipated as a routine announcement, however, evolved into a defining moment of truth, as constitutional provisions were invoked to address the festering leadership impasse.

In a development that underscored the supremacy of due process, an external authority, Hon. Uzegbu Gerald-President General of Orodo and Coordinating Chairman of the Forum of Orodo Autonomous Communities (FOAC), was invited to interpret the relevant constitutional clauses. His authoritative reading made it unequivocally clear that, in the absence of a substantive President General, power must revert to the Transitional Ruler, thereby nullifying any attempt to elongate an acting tenure beyond its lawful limit.

This pronouncement dealt a decisive blow to the camp of the outgoing Acting President General, whose actions many stakeholders had increasingly viewed as contrary to the collective interest of the community. Observers noted that the resistance to constitutional compliance had unnecessarily prolonged discord, eroded trust, and tested the patience of law-abiding citizens who remained committed to peace and unity.

In their separate remarks, a cross-section of stakeholders; including the OPA chairman/Diaspora Chairman, one of the village Patrons, Dr SNC Uzegbu, Mr Stephen Ononiwu, Traditional Prime Minister -Simon Onyekwere, Chairman of of all village Chairmen Ikechukwu Okoro, Chief of Staff to the Eze Cyriacus Onwukwe, Hon Uzoegbu Gerald, and a village head, Chima Akowibe, unanimously commended Eze Marcel Uzoegbu for his exemplary leadership. They praised his fatherly disposition, restraint, and unwavering commitment to justice, noting that his calm but firm intervention ultimately restored sanity and safeguarded the integrity of the community’s governance structure.

The assembly has resolved to reconvene for the formal handover by the outgoing Acting President General in strict compliance with the constitution. As Ofekata charts a renewed course anchored on legality, unity, and respect for tradition, stakeholders have urged all aggrieved parties to sheath their swords and align with the collective vision for progress. The episode, many believe, stands as a poignant reminder that no individual ambition can supersede the will of the people or the sanctity of the law.

The meeting was also monitored by representatives sent by the Executive Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

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