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Trumpeta Co-publisher, Mejuobi Becomes Nigeria Football Referees New Boss

A seasoned journalist and football administrator involved in refereeing, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi has been confirmed as the President of the Nigeria Football Referees’ Association, NFRA in acting.

This followed the resolution of the National Executive Committee, NEC of the NFRA, which was ratified by the General Congress compromising NEC, State Council Chairmen and Secretaries including Zonal Coordinators after a meeting in the evening of Tuesday, March 31st, 2026.

Mejuobi who was the National Deputy President before the present dispensation stepped in following the unfortunate death of the National President, late Hon Sani Zubairu.

A communique after the meeting states;

*COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE END OF THE EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) AND STATES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEES (SEC) OF THE NIGERIA FOOTBALL REFEREES ASSOCIATION (NFRA), HELD ONLINE ON TUESDAY, MARCH 31ST, 2026.*

The Nigeria Football Referees Association (NFRA) held an Emergency Meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) and State Executive Committees on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The meeting was convened primarily to officially inform members of the passing of the National President, Honourable Sani Zubairu (FIFA RTD), whose demise was described as a great loss to the refereeing community in Nigeria.

After deliberations, the meeting resolved as follows:

1. ASSUMPTION OF OFFICE BY ACTING PRESIDENT.

In accordance with the provisions of the NFRA Statute, the Deputy President, Honourable Kelechi Mejuobi, has assumed office as the Acting President of the Association to complete the tenure of the late President.

2. ACCEPTANCE OF RESPONSIBILITIES.

In his acceptance remarks, the Acting President expressed gratitude to members of the NEC, the Full Executive Committee (FEC), and the General Assembly for the confidence reposed in him to fill the leadership vacuum created by the death of Honourable Sani Zubairu.

He pledged to provide open, diligent, and passionate leadership, while working collaboratively with all members to achieve the Association’s objectives during the remaining tenure of the current administration.

3. CONTINUATION OF THE “REDISCOVER NFRA AGENDA”

The Acting President reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the reform initiatives earlier conceived with the late President under the “Rediscover NFRA Agenda,” aimed at rebranding, repositioning, and reforming the Association for greater efficiency and relevance in Nigerian football.

4. RETENTION of EXISTING APPOINTMENTS.

In the spirit of continuity, all appointments made by the late President will remain in force. This includes:

•Retention of all Zonal Coordinators.

•Continuation of Alhaji Ibrahim Zailani as Special Adviser to the NFRA President.

•Continuation of the work of all ad-hoc committees, particularly the Constitution Review Committee.

5. REACTIVATION OF STANDING COMMITTEES.

The meeting resolved that all Standing Committees of the NFRA will be fully reactivated in accordance with the Association’s Statute. These include:

•Grading, Assessment and Examination Committee.

•Ethics and Disciplinary. Committee.

•Protocol and Publication Committee.

•Finance Committee.

These committees will be strengthened to ensure the efficient discharge of the Association’s responsibilities.

6. EXPANSION OF REVENUE SOURCES.

To diversify the Association’s income base beyond annual registration and rebates, a Marketing and Sponsorship Committee will be established. The committee will explore sponsorship opportunities, corporate partnerships, and commercial initiatives to support NFRA programs and activities.

7. ADOPTION OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY.

The NFRA will begin a gradual transition toward modern technological systems, including the development of a functional official website. This will facilitate online membership registration, digital examination processes, and improved visibility of the Association locally and internationally.

8. ADDRESSING INTERNATIONAL REPRESENTATION CHALLENGES.

The meeting noted with concern that Nigerian Referees have not officiated as Referees in major competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or elite FIFA/CAF tournaments since 2006.

The Grading and Assessment Committee will therefore be strengthened with experienced personnel to study the situation and propose strategic solutions aimed at restoring Nigeria’s presence at the highest level of international officiating.

9. WELFARE AND HEALTH OF MEMBERS.

Members were urged to prioritize their health through regular medical check-ups following the recent increase in deaths within the refereeing community.

The Welfare Committee will develop support packages and welfare initiatives for members and their families.

10. UPHOLDING INTEGRITY IN OFFICIATING.

Referees were encouraged to maintain the Association’s tradition of fair, firm, and unbiased officiating across domestic competitions. The NFRA will continue to collaborate with league bodies including the NPFL, NNL, NLO, and the Nigeria Women Football League to promote professionalism and improve referees’ welfare.

11. PLANS TO IMMORTALIZE LATE PRESIDENT AND FORMER LEADERS.

The meeting approved initiatives to honour the legacies of the Association’s past leaders, including:

• Establishment of the “Sani Zubairu Cup” for the Inter-Council Soccer Championship.

• Institution of the Otunba Tade Azeez Referee of the Year Award.

• Additional awards to honour other past Presidents including:

• Best Male Referee of the Season

• Best Female Referee of the Season

• Best Male Assistant Referee

• Best Female Assistant Referee

• Best Young Referee of the Season.

12. COMMITMENT TO UNITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY.

The Acting President reiterated that the administration will operate an open-door policy, guided by transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, irrespective of tribe, religion, or region.

13. STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NIGERIA FOOTBALL FEDERATION.

The NFRA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong strategic partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in order to enhance the development of refereeing and football administration in Nigeria.

14. ADMINISTRATIVE IMPROVEMENTS.

The meeting also resolved that steps will be taken to ensure the timely production and distribution of membership ID cards, calendars, and badges to members.

Additionally, plans are underway to revive the annual NFRA magazine.

Conclusion.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by members to uphold the ideals of professionalism, unity, and service in honour of the late President and to continue working collectively toward the growth and advancement of refereeing in Nigeria.

Issued by,

Communique Drafting Committee:

Cecilia Ugbuji Esqr….Chairman.

Dr. Remi Ezedioramma Agwuzie…

Member.

Dr. Bashir Saidu…..Member.

Mohammed Isah…..Member.

Atoun Dele…Secretary.

Signed,

CHUKWUDI EJIMOFOR NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY (NPS) NIGERIA FOOTBALL REFEREES’ ASSOCIATION (NFRA).

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