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Isu LGA Immortalizes Noble Sir Vincent Nnaji, Names Amurie-Omanze Road After Him

…As Eulogies Trail Late Sage

By Onyekachi Eze

In recognition of his immense contributions to the development of Amurie-Omanze and the entire Isu enclave, Noble Sir Vincent Nnanna Nnaji (KSJI) has been immortalized by the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The honour was marked by the installation of a road sign bearing his name at Eke Mbano Junction, as well as the official naming of the Amurie-Omanze major road after the late statesman.

The event, held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, was led by the Executive Chairman of Isu LGA, Hon. Kenneth Ukah, alongside the State Assembly member, Hon. Kingsley Ozurumba, councilors, and traditional rulers from across Isu.

Late Noble Sir Vincent Nnaji, renowned for his dedication to community development and public service, was also a former Accountant General of the old Imo State.

Flagging off the ceremony, Hon. Kenneth Ukah expressed satisfaction with the honour, noting that naming the road after the late Nnaji reflects a life of service worthy of emulation. He disclosed that Nnaji played a key role in the initial grading and asphalting of the road during the administration of the late Sam Mbakwe.

Ukah emphasized that the naming of the “Dee Vin Nnaji Road” serves as a lasting tribute to the fallen patriot. He urged members of the public to live upright lives so they may be remembered positively after death, just as Nnaji is being celebrated for his impactful legacy.

In his remarks, Professor Aham Ikumezie described the late Nnaji as “an institution,” whose life embodied selfless service and love for God and humanity. He revealed that the creation of Isu LGA was facilitated by the efforts of Nnaji and a few others, including E.C. Ikemezie and Nze Madu, who ensured that the headquarters was sited in Amandugba.

According to him, beyond facilitating the tarring of the road now named after him, Nnaji left indelible marks not only in Amurie-Omanze but across the entire Isu LGA. He prayed for further efforts to immortalize the late icon.

A former member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Isu Constituency, Hon. Innocent Onwuemenyi, described Nnaji as a distinguished figure and devoted member of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI). He also noted that Nnaji was among the pioneer students of Bishop Shanahan College (BSC), Orlu.

Onwuemenyi commended Architect Nonso Nnaji and his siblings for organizing the event in honour of their father.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Chairman of the Isu Council of Ndi Eze, HRH Eze B.C. Osuala (Okwara Eze-Obi of Isunjaba), described the gesture as befitting. He stated that the late Nnaji deserved every honour accorded to him, given his service to both Isu and humanity at large.

“Whatever we do for him, he deserves it. He loved culture and his people. That is why all the traditional rulers are here today to pledge our support,” he said.

Also speaking, HRH Eze Charles Nnajiemere (Eze Udo II of Amurie-Omanze) described the late Nnaji as an exceptional individual whose life continues to inspire many. He prayed for long life for all present, noting that honour is best given when it is due.

In a heartfelt address, one of the deceased’s sons, Arc. Chukwunonso Nnaji (MNIA), expressed gratitude to the Isu LGA Chairman, traditional rulers, and all attendees for the honour bestowed on their father.

He noted that since his father’s passing, tributes have continued to pour in, reflecting the profound impact he had on many lives. He assured that the family remains committed to preserving and sustaining his legacy of service, integrity, and community development.

“Naming this popular road after our father is a strong reminder that a life dedicated to community service is invaluable. We are committed to upholding his legacies and ensuring they endure,” he stated.

Also present at the event was the immediate past lawmaker representing Isu Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Obiefule.

Others include: Hon Ken Anaeme, Chief Vitalis Ozurumba, Engr. Chiwuba Nnaji, Comrade Kingsley Iheanacho (NULGE Chairman, Isu LGA), Hon Ikenna Egewusi, (Majority Leader, Isu Legislative Council), Hon Chris Albert Ibe, Mr Chinedu Nnaji, Engr. Nnakwe Remy (Representative of Isu Country Club), Forum of Isu President Generals.

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