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Imo Govt Begins Reconstruction of Douglas Road Owerri

The Imo State Government has officially commenced the reconstruction of Douglas Road, a major thoroughfare in the state capital, Owerri.

The project, which falls under Governor Hope Uzodimma’s broader urban renewal program, is designed to enhance road infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and stimulate economic activities in the bustling commercial corridor.

Craneburg Construction Company has been contracted to execute the project. The firm has already mobilized equipment and personnel to the site. Company representatives assured the public that quality and durability would be top priorities throughout the construction process.

Residents and business owners along Douglas Road have welcomed the development, expressing hope that the project will ease longstanding transportation challenges and improve access to shops, offices, and other facilities in the area.

The state government reiterated its commitment to completing the project on schedule, urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and cooperate with traffic management measures during the reconstruction phase.

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