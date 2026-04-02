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EWAMAC Apologizes to Imo Residents Over Waste Lapses, Assures Swift Restoration of Sanitation

..As Waste Day And Night Waste Evacuation Commences

The Eastern Waste Management Corporation (EWAMAC) has formally apologized to residents of Imo State over recent operational lapses that resulted in refuse accumulation in parts of Owerri and its environs, assuring that urgent steps are being taken to restore normal sanitation conditions.

The apology was conveyed by the Board Member in charge of Operations, Nnamdi Gogo Okwuosa, during a live interactive radio programme on Hot 99.5FM, where he addressed public concerns and outlined the Corporation’s ongoing emergency response.

Speaking on behalf of the management and Board, Okwuosa expressed deep regret over the inconveniences experienced by residents, acknowledging that the situation fell short of the standards expected of the Corporation. He assured that the agency has taken full responsibility and is committed to resolving the challenges within the shortest possible time.

He explained that the disruption in service delivery was largely due to the transition from the previous management structure to the newly constituted Board, a process that temporarily affected operational coordination. He noted, however, that the transition phase has now been stabilized, with full-scale emergency evacuation efforts currently underway.

According to him, EWAMAC has activated round-the-clock operations across affected areas, with personnel and equipment deployed to clear accumulated waste and restore environmental order. He stated that visible improvements are already being recorded, with intensified efforts continuing across major roads and commercial hubs.

Okwuosa further disclosed that the intervention of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has strengthened the Corporation’s response, noting that the Governor has facilitated the engagement of both local and international experts to enhance operational efficiency and reposition waste management in line with best practices.

He expressed confidence that the ongoing emergency evacuation exercise will deliver substantial results within a short period, assuring that refuse accumulation across the state will be significantly reduced as the Corporation transitions into a more structured and sustainable operational phase.

The Board member also highlighted plans to introduce an automated waste management system to ensure seamless evacuation processes, alongside recycling initiatives aimed at converting waste into valuable resources.

While reaffirming EWAMAC’s commitment to improved service delivery, he called on residents to support the ongoing efforts by adhering to proper waste disposal practices and avoiding indiscriminate dumping, particularly in drainage channels.

He emphasized that environmental sanitation remains a collective responsibility and that sustained cooperation from the public is essential to achieving a cleaner and healthier Imo State.

EWAMAC reiterated its commitment to restoring full operational capacity and maintaining environmental standards across the state, assuring residents that all necessary measures are being implemented to address the situation with urgency and diligence.

EWAMAC MEDIA

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