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Owerri Federal Constituency: Why I’m the best – Akirika

A business mogul and philanthropist, Citizen Akirika Okoro, has adduced reasons why amongst all those aspiring for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat in 2027,he is the best suited to represent the federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja. He asserted that the people of Owerri Federal Constituency are “very dissatisfied with the representation by past occupants of the seat,” noting that “instead of allowing my people to remain complainants over poor representation, I have chosen to offer myself to give them purposeful and visionary representation.”

Citizen Okoro stated this at the Labour Party secretariat in Owerri while declaring to party leaders and stakeholders of his intention to vie for Owerri Federal Constituency seat.He posited that responsive leadership is all about being visionary, courageous, and in tune with the needs and wishes of the people.

“Responsive and responsible Leadership ensures that we take the bull by the horns,confront the people’s difficulties in a direct, courageous, practical, and decisive manner rather than being self-centered and pretending as if the problems of the people do not matter or concern you,” he said. He assured that he would offer “effective representation anchored on integrity and selflessness,” adding that his representation in the National Assembly would be remarkably different. “It will be a clear departure from others because I am a contented man,not avaricious or greedy.My decent background speaks for me,” he stressed.

Okoro,however, cautioned the people against mortgaging their future for peanuts, pointing out that if they allow those he described as “Oh,yes members” to mislead them,regrets will be the ultimate result. ” I pledge to serve the good people of Owerri Federal Constituency selflessly. My aspiration to represent my people is borne out of my sincere passion to selflessly serve them through productive and meaningful legislative representation and engagements.I have the educational background, experience,and global contacts to do what is expected of me. I have already assembled highly knowledgeable experts on legislative matters in order to actualize my vision for Owerri Federal Constituency,” he averred.

The philanthropist from Amawom in Owerri Municipal further argued that equity, fairness, and justice also demand that Owerri Municipal should produce the next occupant of Owerri Federal Constituency seat in 2027. According to him, “between 1999 and 2027(28 whole years),our brothers from Owerri North and Owerri West have represented Owerri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly for 24 years, that is 12 years each, while Owerri Municipal has only represented the Federal Constituency for four (4) years. It is, therefore, the turn of Owerri Municipal. It is the turn of integrity, credibility, and dignity to represent Owerri Federal Constituency in the National Assembly ; and since I possess the above noble virtues,I humbly beckon on you (my people)to send me.”

On why he chose the Labour Party as a platform to pursue his political ambition, Okoro explained that the Labour Party is a progressive party peopled my progressive minded Nigerians. ” I am a progressive, and the choice of this great party was a collective decision of my family, friends, business, and political associates. With Labour Party, I am very confident that I will actualize my visions for Owerri Federal Constituency,” he reiterated.

Responding, the Chairman of Labour Party in Imo Mazi Excel Ochiama Nwaneri described Citizen Akirika Okoro as a patriot,gentleman and committed party member. He also expressed his appreciation to the family, friends, business, and political associates of Citizen Okoro for their preference for the Labour Party,stating that they made a wise choice.

He assured that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party under his leadership will provide a level playing ground for all those seeking political offices through its platform. Labour Party, he said, is a very viable political platform for anybody who truly wants to win an election in 2027.

Nwaneri pointed out that the Labour Party is the most democratic party in Nigeria and is,therefore, determined to adhere to all democratic tenets by ensuring a free and fair platform for all contestants. He harped on the need for members to do their E-registration within the stipulated time frame in order to confirm their membership of the party and also participate actively in the party’s primaries and other activities.

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