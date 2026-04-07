Major Political Shift In Imo As Uche Ben Odunzeh Exits NNPP
By Onyekachi Eze
In a significant development within Nigeria’s political landscape, Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh, the 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Imo State, has officially resigned his membership from the party.
This was contained in Odunzeh’s resignation letter dated 30th March, 2026, addressed to the Chairman, New Nigeria People’s Party in Eziachi/Amike ward, Orlu LGA, of Imo State.
Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Odunzeh described his decision as a strategic move driven by “resilience, courage, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable development.”
He emphasized that his resignation marks a new phase in his political journey, aimed at fostering impactful leadership and long-term progress.
The visionary and pragmatic politician also seized the opportunity to call on his supporters to remain steadfast, urging them to view his ideology as a leadership approach centered on positive transformation and meaningful change.
This unexpected move has sparked discussions across political circles, with many observers keenly watching his next steps and their potential impact on the political dynamics in Imo State.
It would be recalled that Hon. Odunzeh in the last outing commanded high sense of respect among the other gubernatorial contenders.
Regardless his exit from the NNPP, his loyalists remained calm while believing the best to come from his recent political adjustment.
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