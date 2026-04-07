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­The newly elected Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress,APC,Imo State,Comrade Ibeh Franklin Kennedy Chukwuemeka has kicked off his administration with note of warning to the Youths of the Party.

Speaking at a Breakfast meeting with Mbaitoli LGA Youth Chapter of APC,the State Youth Leader warned that at no time should LGA meetings be conveyed in Hotels in Owerri, the State Capital, but in the Local Government Areas.

He said such actions should stop,pointing out that holding such meetings in the LGAs will galvanize the party at the grassroots as well as showing the Strength of Imo APC Youths in the various LGAs.

He charged the Youths to live up to expectation,stressing that Youths are the back bone and energy of Imo APC because of their vibrancy and commitment.

Comrade Franklin Ibeh also warned against laxity and called for total support from the youths,as a payback to the Leader of the APC in Imo,Gov Hope Uzodimma who doesn’t joke with the Youths.

“The Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has shown his regard for Imo APC Youths through appointments and Employments. Therefore we must always stand by him in working hard for the party” he said.

The State Youth Leader who was accompanied by Engr Onyewuchi Collins Chimezie(Mbaitoli LGA Youth Leader) and Harold Opraanozie(Youth Leader Owerri Municipal) said he used the Opportunity to thank the Youths of Mbaitoli LGA for their support for him in his emergence as Imo APC Youth Leader.

“Keep working hard. The rest until the next election. The Youths of this party must be at forefront of our Electoral successes in the coming Elections early next year and then you get your reward” Comrade Ibeh told Imo APC Youths.

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