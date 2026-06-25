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Uzodimma’s Senate Bid;

Uncertainty Over Who Takes Charge of Govt House, Owerri

It’s no longer news that the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma is planning to leave the office of the Governor for the Senate before his tenure expires in January 2028.

Going by the four years mandate approved in the Nigeria Constitution for an elected governor to spend in office, the second tenure of Uzodimma expires on January 20,2024 when he is expected to quit and handover.

But going by the latest development, should Uzodimma who has already pocketed the APC ticket for Orlu Zone be elected in the 2027 election and subsequently sworn in on the floor of the Senate in June 2027, he will seize to oversee the affairs of Imo State as the law may not allow him do so.

So what now happens?

Trumpeta can reveal that the issue of who takes over the office of the governor should Uzodimma be in the senate in 2027 is raising serious concern.

Signs that Uzodimma is leaving for Senate are heightened by the unconfirmed reports that he is eyeing the Senate President position.

At the home front, tongues are wagging that the Deputy Governor, Dr Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru may be induced to resign and give way to a favourite Uzodimma would anoint. This narrative became paramount during the activities leading to the primaries where it was rumoured that she would resign to give way for the governor’s choice.

However, the resignation rumour couldn’t hold ground since it was denied and the Deputy Governor still in office.

Trumpeta findings from the camp of the Governor is that Uzodimma does not want to institute crisis in his political family for now until he succeeds in getting the senate seat.

Authoritative sources within the governor’s political family revealed that Uzodimma is not disposed to causing upheavals in his camp ahead of the election. A source who offered anonymity told this newspaper “the governor doesn’t want anything that will cause trouble in our camp. You know he is a political tactician who gets results without troubles. When the time comes he will reveal to us who takes over as Deputy to become governor and preside before the next election for Imo governor.

Already unconfirmed reports have it that some persons have been penciled down as possible replacement for him in Govt House , Owerri

One of those said to be having the confidence of Uzodimma is the former APC Chairman in Imo State, Sir Macdonald Kelechi Ebere. Ebere had enjoyed Uzodimma’s patronage starting from when he rode on the governor’s back and became the Mayor of Owerri Municipal Council. When Uzodimma came on board as governor in 2020, Ebere was appointed Entraco boss, a position he held before becoming APC state chairman. The interconnectivity between Uzodimma and Ebere in the era of politics is said to be a strong bond that would see the latter step in as governor if Uzodimma steps down as governor

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