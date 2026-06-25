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How Viral Social Media Footage of Brutality on Man Led to Arrest of Six Policemen in Imo

The magic of the social media in shaping attitude of men of the Nigeria Police Force, came up again as six police officers have been arrested and detained in Imo State.

This is coming after a viral video showed them brutally assaulting a young man in Nduhobokwe, Uzoagba, Ikeduru LGA.

The footage, Trumpeta learnt spread widely on social media, showed a group of policemen allegedly whipping the victim with sticks over an unspecified offence. The incident triggered public outrage and calls for accountability.

The Nigeria Police Force in Imo State identified the operatives as inspectors, a sergeant, and corporals. All six have been taken into custody pending investigation.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale probe to establish the circumstances around the assault and determine the level of misconduct. The command said disciplinary action will follow if the officers are found culpable.

Cases of police brutality have drawn nationwide condemnation since the 2020 #EndSARS protests. Civil society groups are urging the Imo command to make the investigation transparent and ensure justice for the victim.

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