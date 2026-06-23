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Again, “Accidental Discharge” Gun Incident Rocks Burial Ceremony In Imo Community

….Elderly Man Calls for Spiritual Cleansing

By Peter Uzoma

A community in Owerri West LGA is gradually growing into notoriety of witnessing “accidental discharge” of gun shots during burials.

Another unpalatable scene was witnessed where a gun shot at a fellow was witnessed during the burial of a man killed by “accidental discharge” during a burial in October last year.

Trumpeta recalls that On 29th October, 2025, a burial ceremony of one Lolo Nze Ononogbo of Umuomara, Ndegwu, Umunwoha autonomous Community, Owerri-west, took place.

The burial had been on smoothly until tragedy struck. It was the sudden death of an Ndegwu Vigilante personnel identified as Mr Isreal Ewuzie aka Araka Bullet.

Another Vigilante personnel, Mr Ebere Azu( AB-Boy) from Orogwe had an accidental discharge which led to the death of his friend Mr Israel Ewuzie(Araka Bullet) who even invited him to the burial as a fellow vigilante personnel.

Since that incident on 29/10/26, Mr Ebere Azu had remained in the Police custody while both families dialogued.

Insiders told Trumpeta that the dialogue went well because Orogwe and Ndegwu made up the Umunwoha autonomous Community with Eze Emmanuel Ejiogu as the traditional ruler and hence the burial of the deceased was pegged at last Saturday, 20th June, 2026.

The insider was, however, not happy because as he put it, ” our people made outrageous demands from ndi Orogwe”.

So last Saturday, Ndegwu youths had trooped out in their numbers to pay their last respect to the deceased among them too, were armed Vigilante personnel from neighbouring Communities.

At the burial arena, when the remains finally arrived, the atmosphere was charged again and the burial ceremony commenced

Suddenly, the atmosphere changed again when words filtered in that an Ndegwu Vigilante personnel, identified as Columbus, had shot himself on the foot.

Ironically, this shooting which was termed “accidental” took place exactly at the same point where the first accidental discharge had happened.

On investigation why the coincidence, an elderly man, in his early eighties, who pleaded anonymity, said, “for these two incidents to take place at the same spot and during burials too, was an indication that the gods were angry”.

When urged further to elucidate, the old man simply added, “let them go and find out”.

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