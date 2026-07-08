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NIGERIANS SHOULD BE PATIENT WITH PRESIDENT TINUBU

— Chief Charles Orie

By Nwadike Justin

July 8, 2026

APC Chieftain in Imo State, Chief Charles Orie, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the remarkable achievements of his administration and the renewed respect Nigeria is enjoying within the international community.

Speaking with journalists today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on his way to London and North America on consultations, Chief Orie said President Tinubu has demonstrated purposeful leadership that has enhanced Nigeria’s image abroad through proactive diplomacy and bold economic reforms.

According to him, “One of the commendable decisions of President Tinubu is the appointment of Her Excellency Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Her wealth of experience, diplomatic skills, and commitment to national service have continued to strengthen Nigeria’s engagement with the international community and project the country’s interests effectively.”

Chief Orie also praised the Federal Government for the successful evacuation and free airlifting of stranded Nigerian citizens from South Africa, describing the action as a clear demonstration that the present administration places high value on the welfare and safety of Nigerians wherever they may be.

He further noted that since assuming office, President Tinubu has initiated several transformative policies aimed at repositioning the country. He cited the disappearance of the long queues that previously characterized petrol stations across the country as one of the visible improvements experienced by Nigerians.

“While every reform comes with temporary challenges, the long-term benefits will outweigh the initial difficulties. The administration has shown determination to tackle longstanding problems and lay a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth and national development,” Chief Orie stated.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the President and to exercise patience as the ongoing reforms mature.

“I urge Nigerians not to lose hope. Nation-building requires sacrifice, resilience, and collective support. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria, and with patience and unity, the country will reap the full benefits of these reforms,” he said.

Chief Orie reaffirmed his confidence in the President’s leadership and expressed optimism that Nigeria would continue to witness greater progress in the years ahead.

He also praised transformative leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State especially on the establishment of the Orashi electricity project and good road networks across the State.

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