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IMOLITES TO ENJOY STRONGER PRIVACY, DIGITAL SECURITY AS DATA PROTECTION BILL SCALES 2ND READING IN IMHA

…KENNEDY IBEH LEADS HISTORIC MOVE TO PROTECT CITIZENS FROM IDENTITY THEFT, CYBER FRAUD, AI ABUSE

By Onyekachi Eze

In what is being celebrated as a historic legislative intervention capable of transforming Imo State into one of Nigeria’s safest digital economies, the Imo State House of Assembly has successfully advanced the Imo State Data Protection Bill through its second reading, signaling a major step towards protecting millions of Imolites, investors and residents from cybercrime, identity theft, unlawful data exploitation and emerging threats posed by Artificial Intelligence.

The groundbreaking legislation, sponsored by the Member representing Obowo State Constituency and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, seeks to establish a comprehensive legal regime for the protection of personal information, regulate the collection and processing of data, create the Imo State Data Protection Authority, and provide an unprecedented legal framework for the governance of Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The bill, co-sponsored by thirteen lawmakers, is widely regarded as one of the most strategic digital governance initiatives ever introduced before the Imo Assembly, positioning the State to become a preferred destination for technology investments and innovation.

Leading the second reading debate during the plenary on Thursday, July 30th, 2026, Kennedy Ibeh declared that the future belongs to societies that secure the personal information of their citizens and embrace technology with responsible regulation.

He explained that the 96-section bill is designed to safeguard the privacy of every Imolite, strengthen confidence in digital transactions, protect citizens from online fraud and identity theft, regulate data controllers and processors, and ensure that Artificial Intelligence is deployed responsibly in line with internationally accepted standards.

According to the lawmaker, the digital revolution has made personal data one of the world’s most valuable assets, making it imperative for governments to establish strong legal safeguards before technological abuse becomes widespread.

He stressed that the legislation would reinforce Governor Hope Uzodimma’s vision of building a technology-driven economy by creating a secure digital environment capable of attracting local and international technology companies, investors, and innovators.

Ibeh further noted that with digital identity systems such as the National Identification Number (NIN) now playing critical roles in governance, banking, healthcare, education and commerce, protecting citizens’ personal information has become a matter of public interest and national development.

He said, beyond protecting personal privacy, the proposed legislation is expected to strengthen transparency in public administration by helping government eliminate fraudulent payroll practices, including the menace of ghost workers, while promoting accountability across public institutions.

According to the Obowo vibrant legislator, a major highlight of the bill is Part Six, which provides a legal framework for the governance of Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies involving personal data, placing Imo among the first sub-national governments in Nigeria to proactively legislate on AI regulation.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the bill was thoroughly placed side by side with the Nigeria’s Data protection Act, stressing that all he did was to push for the domestication of the Law in Imo State, considering the numerous efforts of the Uzodimma led administration in digital economy development.

Therefore, he assured the members that the law, if eventually passed into law, will not only give the residents confidence that their personal data are adequately protected but would further position the State globally for investments.

Rt. Hon. Ibeh expressed more worry that most thefts occur and go freely due to lack of such database and protection, hence assured that such anomaly is what the law intends to address.

Throwing his weight behind the bill, the Member representing Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu described it as a visionary piece of legislation that will protect Imolites from the unauthorized use of their personal information while establishing clear standards for digital governance.

He maintained that the bill would position Imo State ahead of many States by aligning its legal framework with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, thereby strengthening public confidence and accelerating digital transformation.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu described the bill as a people’s bill as it aims at protecting everybody. With some additions and observations from the Deputy speaker concerning the long title, he however, submitted that with the bill, the future is digital, and the privacy, security and rights of Imolites must be protected by law.

With meaningful submissions from the members, the bill passed its second reading. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe referred it to a joint committee on digital economy and information and to report back in the next adjourned date.

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